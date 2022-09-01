Mount Kimbie are back with new singles ft slowthai, Danny Brown, Liv.e & more

Electronic duo Mount Kimbie (Kai Campus and Dom Maker) are back, and have shared two double-A-side singles they're collectively calling MK 3.5. "in your eyes" features slowthai and Danny Brown, while "a deities encore" features Liv.e, plus “Q” and “Quartz.” It's their first new music in a year.

The singles also mark a new way of working for the duo who are living in different parts of the world these days. Dom Maker produced “in your eyes" and "a deities encore" with an eye toward the club and collaboration, while the heady and more minimal "Q" and "Quartz" were produced by Kai Campos and lean towards Mount Kimbie's dubstep origins and techno.

Out now via Warp, all four songs are pretty great and you can listen below.