Move announce new LP ft. mems of Jesus Piece, Zulu, Bleed the Pigs & more (stream 2 tracks)

Boston hardcore band Move have announced their first full-length album, Black Radical Love, due August 11 via Triple B Records. The album was produced and mixed by Charlie Abend, with additional production by comfortabledude and Reg Manson, and mastered by Arthur Rizk. Vocalist Corey Charpentier says:

The songs are meant as a call to act, I want people to listen to these tracks and then move to better their conditions, I want people to move at our shows. The record deals with our current position living underneath the US Imperialist state specifically a Black experience. The need for revolutionary change and the fact people are actively building a better future right now. It's a tale of two records, Side A expresses our current frustrations and anger. Side B focuses on where we are going and the joy the journey brings us as we move towards a tomorrow where all people have their needs met to live their best lives. The aesthetics are a continuation of Freedom Dreams (EP, released 2021) as these songs are additional entries in a music-based political journal that have continued to evolve along with my own political education. With riffs and visuals that make you stop and take a second to appreciate the art. We want people to listen to these songs and become energized to act, to go and find out what organizations they can join, or create one of their own in their neighborhood, town, or city that is working towards the world we all dream of liberated and free from continuous state oppression. We want to compel people to get down at our shows, stage dive, pit, crawl on the floor, grab the mic from us and scream these lyrics right into our faces, and quite literally move!

Along with the announcement comes two singles, "Imperialist Reign" and "Summer Trend," the latter of which features Bleed The Pigs' Kayla Philips and Ballista's River Elliot. Both are impactful, heavy-as-fuck metallic hardcore songs, and they really capture this band's energy even better than 2021's great Freedom Dreams EP did. "'Summer Trend' is self-explanatory it’s a call out of the treatment of Black lives as a trend during the summer of 2020 not only in the mainstream culture but in the subculture of hardcore," says Corey.

The album also features Aaron Heard of Jesus Piece, Christine Cadette of Zulu, and Gjared Robinson AKA Balaram Shakti Das of Out Of Body. Full tracklist below.

Members of Move, Buggin, and Zulu also put together NYC's upcoming The Tribes of Da Moon fest happening at Bowery Ballroom on August 19 & 20 with Bleed the Pigs, Ballista, Soul Glo, End It, Truth Cult, Thirdface, Burn, Kharma, and more. Move play day one. Tickets are on sale.

Tracklist

1. Double Death (ft: Aaron Heard)

2. Imperialist Reign

3. Statement: Lee Lee

4. Trojan Horse

5. Summer Trend (ft: Kayla Philips, River Elliott)

6. Ode to the Pit (ft: Gjared Robinson AKA Balaram Shakti Das)

7. Statement: Deja

8. For All Not One (ft: Christine Cadette)

9. Comrade

10. 1,000,000 Experiments

11. Ascent

12. Black Radical Love

Move -- 2023 Tour Dates

w/ Initiate

July 6 - Amsterdam, NL @ OCCII

July 7 - Ieper, BE @ Ieper Festival

July 8 - Leeds, UK @ Boom

July 9 - London, UK @ New Cross Inn

July 10 - Newport, UK @ The Cab

July 11 - Brighton, UK @ Green Door Store

July 12 - Paris, FR @ Ess’pace

July 13 - Lyon, FR @ Rock ‘n Eat

July 14 - Zurich, CH @ Dynamo

July 15 - Karlsruhe, DE @ p8

July 16 - Berlin, DE @ My People Festival

August 19th - New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom - The Tribes Of Da Moon Festival w/ Burn, Soul Glo, Buggin, Kharma, Bleed The Pigs + more