Move Forward Fest 2021 lineup (Sheff G, Sleepy Hallow, Yung Baby Tate, Fousheé, more)

After holding a virtual edition on Twitch in 2020, Move Forward Fest has announced their return for 2021, which will be an in-person event that also streams live. It happens on September 16 and 17 at Knockdown Center in Queens, and the lineup features Fousheé, Audrey Nuna, Serena Isioma, Tanerélle, Duendita and Abby Jasmine on Thursday 9/16 (which organizers say "is curated strictly for R&B vibes"), and Sheff G, Sleepy Hallow, Yung Baby Tate, Cousin Stizz, Doechii, Marlon Craft and Rome Streetz on Friday 9/17. Tickets for days one and two, along with two-day passes, are on sale now.

We named Sleepy Hallow's new album, Still Sleep?, one of the best rap albums of June 2021; Sheff G, who he frequently collaborates with, released his first single of the year in June as well, and you can stream both of those below.

Rome Streetz released two albums this year, one with DJ Muggs, Death & the Magician (one of the best rap albums of February 2021) and Genesis 1:27 with ANKHLEJOHN. Fousheé and Audrey Nuna both have very good albums out this year, too. Stream all of those below.