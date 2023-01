Movement Festival 2023: Underworld, Charlotte De Witte, Caribou, more

Detroit electronic music festival Movement goes down Memorial Day Weekend (May 27-29) at Hart Plaza. The initial lineup has been announced, which includes headliners Underworld and Charlotte De Witte, plus Caribou, Moodymann, Masters at Work, Carl Craig, Derrick Carter B2B Mark Farina, Ela Minus, Robert Hood (live), Fjaak, DJ Minx, Dj Seinfeld, Tsha, Dom Dolla B2B John Summit, LSDXOXO, and more.

Movement 2023 3-Day and 1-Day Passes are on sale now. Check out the full initial lineup below.

MOVEMENT FESTIVAL 2023 INITIAL LINEUP

CARIBOU

CARL CRAIG

CHARLOTTE DE WITTE

CHRIS LIEBING

DERRICK CARTER B2B MARK FARINA

DJ MINX

DJ SEINFELD

DOM DOLLA B2B JOHN SUMMIT

ELA MINUS

FJAAK

GIORGIA ANGIULI - LIVE

GREEN VELVET

KLANGKUENSTLER

LSDXOXO

MASTERS AT WORK

MOODYMANN

ROBERT HOOD - LIVE

SPFDJ

SURGEON

TSHA

UNDERWORLD