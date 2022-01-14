Movements’ debut EP repressed on limited oxblood 10″ vinyl (get it here)

Orange County emo/post-hardcore band Movements haven't released new music since 2020's No Good Left to Give, but now they're celebrating the past with a repress of their debut EP Outgrown Things. Produced by Will Yip and originally released in 2016 via Fearless Records, the six-song EP is now coming out on oxblood 10" vinyl, limited to 300 copies and available exclusively in our stores. Pre-order yours here while they last. That's a mock-up of the variant above.

Movements are also gearing up to open Knocked Loose's 2022 tour alongside Kublai Khan and Koyo. As mentioned, that tour hits the NYC-area for shows at NJ's Starland Ballroom on May 6 (tickets) and Long Island's Paramount on May 8 (tickets). All dates are listed below.

For more on Movements, watch the mini-documentary on No Good Left to Give.

Stream Outgrown Things below and pre-order the new vinyl variant here.

Knocked Loose / Movements / Kublai Khan / Koyo -- 2022 Tour Dates

Thu, MAR 31, 2022 Brooklyn Bowl Nashville Nashville, TN

Fri, APR 1, 2022 Red Flag St Louis, MO

Sat, APR 2, 2022 The Forge Joliet, IL

Sun, APR 3, 2022 The Athenaeum Theatre Columbus, OH

Tue, APR 5, 2022 Baltimore Sound Stage Baltimore, MD

Wed, APR 6, 2022 Reverb Reading, PA

Thu, APR 7, 2022 The Norva Norfolk, VA

Fri, APR 8, 2022 The Orange Peel Asheville, NC

Sun, APR 10, 2022 House of Blues Orlando Lake Buena Vista, FL

Tue, APR 12, 2022 The Masquerade Atlanta, GA

Fri, APR 15, 2022 Emos Austin Austin, TX

Sat, APR 16, 2022 Ridglea Theater Ft. Worth, TX

Sun, APR 17, 2022 Beer City Music Hall Oklahoma City, OK

Tue, APR 19, 2022 Sunshine Theater Albuquerque, NM

Wed, APR 20, 2022 Encore Tucson, AZ

Fri, APR 22, 2022 SOMA San Diego, CA

Sun, APR 24, 2022 The Fox Theater Pomona Pomona, CA

Tue, APR 26, 2022 The Complex Salt Lake City, UT

Wed, APR 27, 2022 Ogden Theatre Denver, CO

Thu, APR 28, 2022 Val Air Ballroom West Des Moines, IA

Fri, APR 29, 2022 The Rave / Eagles Club Milwaukee, WI

Sat, APR 30, 2022 Pieres Ft Wayne, IN

Sun, MAY 1, 2022 Intersection Grand Rapids, MI

Tue, MAY 3, 2022 Town Ballroom Buffalo, NY

Wed, MAY 4, 2022 Empire Live Albany, NY

Thu, MAY 5, 2022 Fete Ballroom Providence, RI

Fri, MAY 6, 2022 Starland Ballroom Sayreville, NJ

Sat, MAY 7, 2022 College Street Music Hall New Haven, CT

Sun, MAY 8, 2022 The Paramount Huntington, NY

