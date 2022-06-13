Movements, One Step Closer, Angel Du$t & Snarls announce tour

Southern California post-hardcore band Movements have been busy this year. They put out new single "Barbed Wire Body" in March before beginning their tour supporting Knocked Loose, and they're gearing up to open for A Day To Remember and The Used on tour this fall. Before that, they'll do a headlining run, with killer support coming from Angel Du$t, One Step Closer, and Snarls. The tour goes down in September and October, hitting Philly, Brooklyn, Boston, Chicago, Atlanta, Tampa, Dallas, and more, surrounding Movements' appearances at Riot Fest and Furnace Fest.

The Brooklyn stop is on September 9 at Music Hall of Williamsburg. Tickets go on sale Friday (6/17) at 10 AM with presales beforehand. All dates are listed below.

One Step Closer released one of our favorite albums of 2021 with This Place You Know, and they've also been busy on tour (we recently caught the Wilkes-Barre melodic hardcore band with Drug Church). Read our interview with them for more.

Angel Du$t, who share members with Turnstile and Trapped Under Ice, released YAK: A Collection of Truck Songs on Roadrunner last year, and frontman Justice Tripp told us about the music that influenced it. Justice also surprise-released his debut solo album as Cold Mega earlier this month.

Watch videos from all four bands on the tour:

Movements tour loading...

Movements / Angel Du$t / One Step Closer / Snarls -- 2022 Tour Dates

9/7 Philadelphia, PA - Union Transfer

9/9 Brooklyn, NY - Music Hall of Williamsburg

9/10 Boston, MA - Royale

9/11 Silver Spring, MD - The Fillmore

9/13 Richmond, VA - Canal Club

9/15 Indianapolis, IN - Deluxe at Old National Centre

9/17 Chicago, IL - Riot Fest *

9/18 Minneapolis, MN - Fine Line Music Cafe

9/20 Cleveland, OH - House of Blues

9/21 Pontiac, MI - The Crofoot

9/23 Birmingham, AL - Furnace Fest *

9/24 Charlotte, NC - The Underground - Charlotte

9/25 Carrboro, NC - Cat's Cradle

9/27 Louisville, KY - Mercury Ballroom

9/28 Atlanta, GA - Heaven at The Masquerade

9/29 Tampa, FL - The Orpheum

9/30 Jacksonville, FL - 1904 Music Hall

10/3 Dallas, TX - Trees

* = Movements festival appearance