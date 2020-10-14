Movielife, Bayside & Yellowcard mems doing ‘Where’s The Band’ livestream (BV presale)

The Where's The Band? tour, which finds punk and emo vocalists doing solo acoustic sets without their bands, will once again present a livestream, this time with Vinnie Caruana (The Movielife, I Am The Avalanche), Anthony Raneri (Bayside), and Ryan Key (Yellowcard).

It goes down October 28 at 8 PM ET, and tickets are on BrooklynVegan presale now, using the password WheresTheBVand.

Vinnie Caruana has been especially busy this year. I Am the Avalanche just announced their first album in six years, and his bands Constant Elevation and Peace'd Out put out new records too. Watch him play the IATA classic "Green Eyes" at a show at Brooklyn's Gold Sounds from last fall, below.

--