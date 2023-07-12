Moving Mountains’ self-titled LP gets 10th anniversary vinyl re-release (exclusive splatter LP)

New York post-rock/emo greats Moving Mountains released their third and final album, which was self-titled, 10 years ago this September (9/10) on Triple Crown Records. After going in a heavier post-hardcore direction on 2011's Waves, it was a softer, post-rockier album that was closer in spirit to their classic 2007 debut album Pneuma but also a clear evolution for the band. The record's getting a vinyl re-release for its 10th anniversary and we've got an exclusive green w/ black & white splatter variant, limited to just 250 copies. Pre-order yours while they last. That's a mock-up above.

Moving Mountains went on hiatus after touring behind this album, and made two brief returns since. They played a couple shows in 2015 with Moneen and Prawn, and released splits with both bands that year. The split with Prawn has Mov Mou's only two new songs since the self-titled LP, and the split with Moneen had each band covering each other. It was the second volume in Moneen's Switcheroo series (the first came out ten years earlier with Alexisonfire). After that, they played the Triple Crown 20th anniversary show with Foxing in Brooklyn in 2017, and a Philly show beforehand. They've been quiet since.

Stream Moving Mountains' self-titled LP below and pick up our new vinyl variant here.