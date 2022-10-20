Mozart Estate (Lawrence of Felt/Denim) preps new album, shares “Relative Poverty” video

Lawrence of cult bands Felt and Denim is back with a new album and a new moniker, Mozart Estate. (It's a slight variation of Go-Kart Mozart, which he used for the last two decades, most recently on 2017's Mozart's Mini-Mart.) The album is titled Pop-Up! Ker-Ching! And The Possibilities Of Modern Shopping, and will be out January 27 via Cherry Red.

The album includes newly recorded versions of previously released songs -- "Record Store Day" and "Relative Poverty," which is the album's first single. "Relative Poverty" is bleakly funny, autobiographical, deceptively chipper, and maddeningly catchy. It also comes with a video directed by former Jesus & Mary Chain bassist Douglas Hart and Valerie Phillips. You can watch that below.

Cherry Red says Mozart Estate will be on tour in 2023, though North American dates seem highly unlikely. We can dream. Check out the album art and tracklist below.

Pop-Up! Ker-Ching! And The Possibilities Of Modern Shopping

SIDE A

I’m Gonna Wiggle

Relative Poverty

Lookin’ Thru Glass

Poundland

Four White Men In A Black Car

Pretty Boy

I Wanna Murder You

Vanilla Gorilla

SIDE B

And Now The Darkest Times Are Here

Pink And The Purple

Flanca For Mr Flowers

When The Harridans Came To Call

Honey

Record Store Day

Doin’ The Brick Wall Crawl

Before And After The Barcode