Mr Bungle add another NYC-area show to first East Coast tour in 20 years

Mr Bungle will be on their first East Coast tour in 20 years in September with dates that precede their appearance at Riot Fest in Chicago. They've just added another NYC-area show to that treck, playing Montclair, NJ's Wellmont Theater on 9/9. Like the other East Coast dates of the tour, it's with Battles and tickets for that show go on sale Friday, June 2 at 10 AM.

The Wellmont show is one day after Mr Bungle's show at Terminal 5 on September 8. Other dates for the band -- whose current lineup is Mike Patton, Dave Lombardo, Trevor Dunn, Scott Ian and Trey Spruance -- include Boston, Philly, Montreal, Toronto, and Detroit. All dates are listed below.

Mr Bungle just wrapped up their West Coast tour last week -- check out pics and review of the L.A. show on Invisible Oranges.

Mr. Bungle - 2023 Tour Dates

Sep. 5, 2023 - BALTIMORE, MD - Rams Head Live

Sep. 6, 2023 - PHILADELPHIA, PA - The Fillmore

Sep. 8, 2023 - NEW YORK, NY - Terminal 5

Sep. 9, 2023 - MONTCLAIR, NJ - Wellmont Theater

Sep. 11, 2023 - BOSTON, MA - Roadrunner

Sep. 12, 2023 - MONTREAL, QC - MTELUS

Sep. 13, 2023 - TORONTO, ON - HISTORY

Sep. 15, 2023 - DETROIT, MI - The Fillmore

Sep. 16, 2023 - CHICAGO, IL - Riot Fest - Douglass Park