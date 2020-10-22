Mr. Bungle and Melvins’ Dale Crover release new songs

Mr. Bungle -- original members Mike Patton, Trey Spruance and Trevor Dunn, plus Scott Ian (Anthrax, S.O.D.) and Dave Lombardo (Slayer) -- have shared the third single from the professionally recorded version of their thrashy 1986 demo The Raging Wrath Of The Easter Bunny, which comes out October 30 via Ipecac. "Sudden Death" is a seven-and-a-half minute ripper, and like the previous singles, it proves these great songs really did deserve a proper reworking. Listen below.

Bungle are also playing a virtual concert on Halloween (tickets).

In related news, Mr. Bungle's close pal Dale Crover of the Melvins has announced a new solo album, Rat-A-Tat-Tat!, due January 15 via Joyful Noise, and released lead single "Tougher. "Not only am I a drummer, I’m a professional ‘Geetar Wrastler’ as well, as you’ll hear in the opening of this song, ‘Tougher,’" says Dale. "It’s co-written by myself and engineer/ musician Toshi Kasai, and features my bandmate from Altamont, Dan Southwick on bass. Lyrically it’s about someone trying to involve you in their drama, and how I’m not a fan of that. Enjoy!"

Dale Crover - Rat-A-Tat-Tat! Tracklist

Moclips

I Can’t Help You There

Tougher

Stumbler

Shark Like Overbite

Supine is How I Found Him

I’ll Never Say

New Pharaoh

Untrue Crime

The Bowie Mix

Piso Mojado

Kiss Proof World

