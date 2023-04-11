Mr. Bungle announce first East Coast tour since 2000 with Battles

Mr. Bungle returned in 2020 with original members Mike Patton, Trevor Dunn, and Trey Spruance, joined by thrash legends Scott Ian (Anthrax) and Dave Lombardo (Slayer), and that lineup played a few reunion shows early that year before lockdown, and then released The Raging Wrath Of The Easter Bunny Demo, a newly-recorded version of their thrashy 1986 demo. The 2020 shows included NYC, but they've now announced their first East Coast tour since 2000, with support from Battles (whose drummer John Stanier also plays alongside Mike Patton in Trevor Dunn in Tomahawk). Tickets for the newly-added dates go on sale Friday, April 14, at 10am.

The tour brings Bungle back to NYC on September 8 at Terminal 5. It also hits Baltimore, Philly, Boston, and more.

Before that tour, Bungle have a West Coast run in May with their Ipecac labelmates Melvins and Spotlights. All of their upcoming dates are listed below.

Mr. Bungle 2023 tour loading...

Mr. Bungle -- 2023 Tour Dates

May 10 Pomona, CA Fox Theater +

May 11 Los Angeles, CA Palladium +

May 13 Las Vegas, NV Sick New World Festival +

May 14 Las Vegas, NV House of Blues +

May 16 Denver, CO Mission Ballroom +

May 17 Salt Lake City, UT Union Event Center +

May 19 Seattle, WA Showbox +

May 20 Seattle, WA Showbox +

May 21 Portland, OR Crystal Ballroom +

May 23 Oakland, CA Fox Theater +

May 24 Oakland, CA Fox Theater +

September 5 Baltimore, MD Rams Head Live #

September 6 Philadelphia, PA The Fillmore #

September 8 New York, NY Terminal 5 #

September 11 Boston, MA Roadrunner #

September 12 Montreal, QC MTelus #

September 13 Toronto, ON History #

September 15 Detroit, MI The Fillmore Detroit #

+ = Ipecac Geek Show w/ Melvins and Spotlights

# = w/ Battles