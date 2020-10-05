Mr. Bungle announce Halloween virtual concert

Mr. Bungle -- with original members Mike Patton, Trey Spruance and Trevor Dunn, plus Scott Ian (Anthrax, S.O.D.) and Dave Lombardo (Slayer) -- returned to play their first show in over 20 years back in February, part of an all-too-brief reunion tour. If you missed those shows, or you're hankering for another chance to see the band's current incarnation (or you just miss live music in general), Mr. Bungle have announced a "virtual live concert exerpeince," "The Night They Came Home!" It airs on Halloween, October 31, at 3 PM ET, and is available on-demand for 72 hours afterwards. Tickets and exclusive merch bundles are on sale now.

The livestream happens the day after the release of The Raging Wrath Of The Easter Bunny Demo, the professionally re-recorded version of their thrashy 1986 demo that they performed on their reunion tour for the first time in 30 years. Hear the new recordings of "Eracist" and "Raping Your Mind" below.

--