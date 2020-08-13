Mr. Bungle detail new version of ‘The Raging Wrath Of The Easter Bunny,’ share a track

As promised and teased, Mr. Bungle are following their recent Exploited cover (their first recorded music since 1999) with a newly-recorded version of their thrashy 1986 demo The Raging Wrath Of The Easter Bunny, due October 30 via Ipecac Recordings (pre-order). Original members Mike Patton, Trey Spruance and Trevor Dunn made the new recording with two legendary musicians who influenced the original demo -- Scott Ian (Anthrax, S.O.D.) and Dave Lombardo (Slayer), both of whom joined Bungle to perform these songs for the first time in over 30 years at the band's reunion shows in pre-pandemic 2020 -- and going by the just-released "Raping Your Mind," this is going to be a lot more essential than your average "we decided to re-record our old stuff" album. These songs never really got their proper due, and the rough recording quality of the original demo doesn't do them enough justice. The new version of "Raping Your Mind" rips, and it sounds like a fresh, urgent recording that needs to be released and heard.

"Recording THIS music with THESE guys was an enormous head-rush of virtuosity and surprises every day in the studio," says Mike Patton. "Trey’s video game-esque solos, Scott’s bionic right hand and cyborg-like precision, Dave’s caveman-meets-Bobby Brady-like drum fills, Trevor’s solid foundation and laser-focus to detail. There is nothing sweeter than getting your ass kicked by true comrades…where everyone has a singular drive and mission."

Trevor Dunn added, "“Recording this record felt like we were finally utilizing our Ph.Ds in Thrash Metal. All we had to do was go back to our original professors for some additional guidance and talk them into joining us. Turns out we were A+ students. We even went for extra credit by revisiting some tunes that we'd given up on back in the day. It was less like a trip of nostalgia and more like the refining of an original, worthy document. We were haunted for 35 years by the fact that this music wasn't given it's due respect. Now we can die."

In addition to the songs from the demo, the album also features "Hypocrites / Habla Español O Muere," the re-imagined version of S.O.D.'s "Speak English or Die" that Mr. Bungle played on tour (and in quarantine) earlier this year, as well as a cover of Corrosion of Conformity’s “Loss For Words," which the band also played at their shows.

Watch the video for "Raping Your Mind" (by Eric Livingston) and check out the artwork and tracklist below...

Tracklist

Grizzly Adams

Anarchy Up Your Anus

Raping Your Mind

Hypocrites / Habla Español O Muere

Bungle Grind

Methematics

Eracist

Spreading The Thighs of Death

Loss For Words

Glutton For Punishment

Sudden Death