Mr. Bungle release Exploited cover for charity — their 1st recorded music since 1999

Mr. Bungle -- who we knew would have a t-shirt for sale today to support the Musicares Covid-19 Relief Fund, just dropped a cover of The Exploited tune "USA" with proceeds going to the same good cause. The song -- appropriately themed for our times -- is their first recorded music since 1999, but they've also revealed that they finished recording a full re-recording of 1986 cassette demo The Raging Wrath of the Easter Bunny which is also the album the new version of the band performed at the Bungle reunion shows earlier this year.

Listen to the cover and get it on all platforms HERE, but remember that if you buy it on Bandcamp today (6/5), 100% of the proceeds to go the band and therefore to the charity.

More from the band: