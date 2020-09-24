Mr. Bungle share “Eracist” from ‘The Raging Wrath Of The Easter Bunny Demo’

Mr. Bungle -- original members Mike Patton, Trey Spruance and Trevor Dunn, plus Scott Ian (Anthrax, S.O.D.) and Dave Lombardo (Slayer) -- are nearing the release of The Raging Wrath Of The Easter Bunny Demo, the professionally re-recorded version of their thrashy 1986 demo that their new lineup performed on tour this year for the first time in over 30 years, and here's the second single from it, "Eracist." As we said when the band released lead single "Raping Your Mind," the songs on this demo are great but never got their proper due, and these new recordings really give the songs the studio-quality recordings they've always deserved. This new recording of "Eracist" rips, and the Derrick Scocchera-directed video is pretty badass too. Check it out below.

The Raging Wrath Of The Easter Bunny Demo arrives October 30 via Ipecac.

--