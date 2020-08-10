Mr. Bungle teasing something for this Thursday

Mr. Bungle reunited earlier this year with classic members Mike Patton, Trevor Dunn, and Trey Spruance and new members Scott Ian (Anthrax) and Dave Lombardo (Slayer), and they played shows featuring the songs from their thrashy 1986 demo The Raging Wrath of The Easter Bunny for the first time in over 30 years. Then they released their first recorded music since 1999, an Exploited cover. When that cover came out, they also revealed that they finished a full re-recording of The Raging Wrath of the Easter Bunny, and today they posted a 30-second teaser video which may or may not be hinting at that re-recording. They say "something wicked this way comes" on Thursday (8/13), so stay tuned until then!

Here's the video: