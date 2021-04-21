Mr. Bungle’s “The Night They Came Home” livestream getting a DVD/Blu-ray/VHS release

Pre-order the CD/Blu-ray here.

Last year, Mr. Bungle went on a reunion tour right before the pandemic cancelled live music, playing songs from their thrashy 1986 demo, with help from their thrash heroes Scott Ian (Anthrax) and Dave Lombardo (Slayer). Then that same lineup released a genuinely great reworking of that demo, The Raging Wrath of The Easter Bunny Demo, and celebrated with a genuinely great livestream. Like on the tour, they accompanied the Easter Bunny songs with some covers (Corrosion of Conformity, Circle Jerks, Seals & Crofts, the Mr. Rogers theme, and this time also a Van Halen cover to honor Eddie), and the livestream event also included behind-the-scenes footage, an opening set by comedian Neil Hamburger, and funny cameos by Henry Rollins, Buzz Osborne, David Yow, Brian Posehn, Eric Andre, Josh Homme, Dennis from It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia (known IRL as Glenn Howerton), and more.

Now, that livestream event -- dubbed "The Night They Came Home" -- is getting a CD + Blu-ray, CD + DVD, VHS, and digital release on June 11 via Ipecac. The CD portion features remastered audio of the performance, while the film includes all the extra stuff, plus three music videos from the album (“Raping Your Mind,” “Eracist,” and “Sudden Death”), and extended behind-the-scenes footage. Watch "Bungle Grind" from the film and check out the artwork and tracklist below.

Tracklist

Won’t You Be My Neighbor (Fred Rogers cover)

Anarchy Up Your Anus

Raping Your Mind

Bungle Grind

Methematics

Hell Awaits/Summer Breeze (Slayer/Seals & Croft medley/cover)

Eracist

World Up My Ass (Circle Jerks cover)

Glutton For Punishment

Hypocrites/Habla Español O Muere (S.O.D. cover)

Spreading The Thighs of Death

Loss for Words

Sudden Death

Loss of Control (Van Halen cover)

VIDEO DISC

1 The Night They Came Home - Virtual Live Concert Experience

2 Official Music Videos for Raping Your Mind, Eracist and Sudden Death

3 More bonus features including Neil Hamburger's opening set, behind-the-scenes footage, trailers and more