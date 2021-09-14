Mr. Bungle’s ‘The Night THEY Came Home!’ getting vinyl release (pre-order now)

Order "The Night THEY Came Home!" on white double vinyl here.

Mr. Bungle's genuinely great Halloween 2020 livestream, The Night They Came Home!," had original members Mike Patton, Trey Spruance and Trevor Dunn joined by thrash legends Scott Ian (Anthrax) and Dave Lombardo (Slayer) for songs from The Raging Wrath of the Easter Bunny Demo, some covers (Corrosion of Conformity, Circle Jerks, Seals & Crofts, the Mr. Rogers theme, Van Halen), and cameo appearances from Henry Rollins, Buzz Osborne, David Yow, Brian Posehn, Eric Andre, Josh Homme, Dennis from It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia (known IRL as Glenn Howerton), and more. It's already out on Blu-ray and CD, and now it's getting pressed to vinyl, too. The white double vinyl pressing is due out on November 5, and it's available for pre-order now.

Also available in the BV store: the Blu-ray and CD edition of the livestream, The Raging Wrath of the Easter Bunny Demo on red double vinyl, and more vinyl from Mr. Bungle and other Mike Patton projects.

Mr. Bungle are also playing Riot Fest this weekend. UPDATE: Mr. Bungle and Faith No More cancelled their September and October tour dates.

Watch "Bungle Grind" from "The Night They Came Home!," and see the tracklist, below.

THE NIGHT THEY CAME HOME! TRACKLIST

Disc 1

Won't You Be My Neighbor? (Live)

Anarchy Up Your Anus (Live)

Raping Your Mind (Live)

Bungle Grind (Live)

Methematics (Live)

Hell Awaits/Summer Breeze (Live)

Eracist (Live)

World Up My Ass (Live)

Disc 2

Glutton For Punishment (Live)

Hypocrites/Habla Español O Muere (Live)

Spreading The Thighs of Death (Live)

Loss For Words (Live)

Sudden Death (Live)

Loss of Control (Live)