Mr. Lif & Stu Bangas prep debut LP as Vangarde (stream a new song & J Rocc’s accompanying mix)

As mentioned, underground rap vet Mr. Lif and producer Stu Bangas (Czarface, Sean Price, etc) are releasing a collaborative self-titled album as Vangarde this year. It comes out November 13 via Fat Beats (pre-order), and as song titles like "The New Normal," "Shelter In Place," and "8 Minutes 46 Seconds" make very clear, it's an album that directly responds to the pandemic, civil unrest, and political corruption that have defined this year.

We're premiering the new single "Shelter In Place" (which features Blacastan), and it's a dose of '90s-style boom bap that takes aim at the way the government has been handling the pandemic. "‘Shelter In Place’ is a demand for the American government to do better not only in coronavirus response, but in functioning to increase the moral capital of communities rather than solely increasing the financial capital of the wealthy," Lif says. It's a powerful, promising taste of this album, and you can hear it -- alongside the three previous singles -- below.

To coincide with the album rollout, veteran turntablist J Rocc has put together a 15-minute mix of classic Lif songs as well as a few Vangarde leaks, and you can check that out below too.

Tracklist

01. Global Shift (feat. Insight)

02. Shelter in Place (feat. Blacastan)

03. Basquiat

04. 8 Minutes 46 Seconds (feat. Puma Ptah, Reef The Lost Cauze, Bluprint & Murs)

05. Old World Brokenness

06. Wave the Flag (feat. Eternia & Insight)

07. Sonar (feat. Akrobatik)

09. New World Adjustments

10. The New Normal

11. No Hitter

