Mr. Twin Sister announce new album ‘Al Mundo Azul,’ share “Ballarino”

Mr Twin Sister have announced new album Al Mundo Azul which will be out November 19. “We wanted to flip stylistic switches to their opposite positions," says the band's Gabel D’Amico. "Immediacy over complexity, alien sounds over natural ones, loose playing over perfect takes. A bright record to come after all the nighttime music we’ve made.” Udbhav Gupta adds they aimed to make "each element strong and distinctive, having space, and highlighting things that are less pretty but have personality.”

The album includes singles "Diary," "Expressions" and "Polvo" and today they've released "Ballarino," an appealing, steamy bit of R&B pop. "It’s about having access to a smartphone, and how it changed my lifestyle," says singer Estella, "looking to it for everything, and being addicted to having it held up in front of your face at all times." Listen to that below.

Mr Twin Sister will play one of two special shows headlineed and organized by Sylvan Esso on May 21 in Durham, NC which is also with Little Brother. More details are here. That's the only date on the schedule currently.

TRACKLIST:

1. Fantasy

2. Expressions

3. Youth Obsessed

4. Carmen

5. Beezle

6. Ballarino

7. Polvo

8. Diary

9. Pine

10. Despoil

11. Al Mundo Azul