Mr Twin Sister share ‘Upright and Even’ EP, playing Brooklyn in November

Mr Twin Sister have surprise released a new EP, Upright and Even. The band note that these are songs that came from the same sessions as last year's excellent Al Mundo Azul. "With that record we were very absorbed with the idea of making something that sounded like a hot afternoon in a crowded place," they note. "Upright sounds like nighttime after the shops have closed."

They add: ""Tommie' is like lingering in the smoking area outside of a bar, or watching steam rise off concrete. 'Resort' is the centerpiece. It’s about the ecstasy of music triumphing over the bullshit of going out to hear it. Club music about club music. We didn’t want to release it back when nobody could be together in person, so we waited. 'Me Contuviste' is the first song Estella finished in Spanish. We kept the demo vocal take, and everyone’s playing each other’s instruments. Estella’s is on a spooky and aggrieved tip here. 'Upright and Even' is disoriented and ambiguous lounge music. We wanted to play with the conventions of a faux jazz quartet and then smear the image.”

Listen to the whole EP below.

Mr Twin Sister will play Brooklyn's Elsewhere Hall on November 26 with Donzii.