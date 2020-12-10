Mrs. Piss (Chelsea Wolfe & Jess Gowrie) discuss their favorite music of 2020

Earlier this year, Chelsea Wolfe and her drummer Jess Gowrie (also of Horseneck) released their debut album as Mrs. Piss, Self-Surgery, and it's already been called one of the year's best by some (like Stephen Brodsky and Divide and Dissolve). As the year comes to a close, we asked Chelsea and Jess what their favorite music of 2020 was, and they picked five albums, songs, and/or videos each, and gave commentary on each one. Their lists also include Divide and Dissolve, plus Deftones, Hum, Lingua Ignota, Moor Mother, Ozzy Osbourne, Stevie Nicks, and more. Read on for what they had to say...

Chelsea's picks:

1. Wardruna - "Kvitravn"

I think it’s known that Wardruna is my favorite band. They pretty much saved the year when they announced a new album coming with this glorious song of the same name.

2. Divide And Dissolve - "Denial"

If you haven’t checked this band out yet, you must. Takiaya’s saxophone opens “Denial,” unsettling you in the most beautiful way, then it drops into a healing metal rage. There’s an exquisite music video for this song by Amber Beaton as well.

3. Jambinai 잠비나이 - "Sun. Tears. Red. 검은 빛��� 붉은 빛으로" (live performance)

I had the privilege of playing a few shows with Jambinai a few years back in Europe. Their live set is truly special to behold, and this live version they did a few months back of Sun. Tears. Red. from their album ONDA is no exception.

4. Moor Mother, Olof Melander - "Saint ab"

Moor Mother is amazing - the music her powerful mind creates is futuristic poetry.

5. Lingua Ignota - "Jolene" (Dolly Parton cover)

Lingua Ignota covered one of the greatest songs of all time in her signature style and it works incredibly well - massive, yet intimate. Her cover inspired an entire collection of clothing from one of the greatest fashion houses in the world, Ann Demeulemeester. Great recognizes great recognizes great!

Jess’ picks:

Deftones - Ohms

This record is so good because it combines all the best parts of their career while still being innovative. Hella Sacramento pride. Fun fact, if you listen carefully you can hear Chelsea’s voice on “Urantia.”

Ozzy Osbourne - Ordinary Man

Ozzy never disappoints but this album is my favorite of his in years. Brings me back to Ozzmosis but with a little more stoner rock, so rad.

Stevie Nicks - 24 Karat Gold The Concert

This concert just made me so happy. Stevie is amazing, and her band was on point. Chelsea and I watched it together after we jammed Mrs. Piss songs.

Horseneck - Fever Dream

This album was two years in the making and was released in February of 2020. Sadly, like many other bands, we haven't gotten to tour on it yet (because of COVID), but it’s our most collaborative and dynamic album so far.

Hum - Inlet

Classic Hum but even better. The '90s are back!

--

