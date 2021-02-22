MSG has announced an October 2021 concert

NY arenas are set to reopen on Tuesday (2/23) for sports and music events, with restrictions, and both Madison Square Garden and Barclays Center have games lined up this month and next. While their calendars include shows that were rescheduled earlier in the pandemic and may or may not happen on their currently scheduled dates, there are no concerts set for the next couple of months yet. MSG did announce a show today, however, from Colombian reggaeton artist Maluma. It's still months away -- scheduled for Friday, October 1, 2021 -- and there's no word yet about what restrictions the venue might be subject to by that point. Tickets go on general sale Friday 2/26 at 10 AM, and in a statement, producers CMN say they "will follow and comply with recommendations and guidelines imposed by governmental authorities and public health departments."

See all of Maluma's 2021 US dates below.

In the meantime, when MSG does reopen this week, they'll be limited to 10% capacity, and require all attendees to have tested negative for COVID within 72 hours of the event from a PCR test (versus a "rapid" antigen test), even those who have been vaccinated against COVID. Once inside, attendees will be seated in a socially distanced manner, and face masks will be required. Tickets will be available to Season Ticket Members before the general public, and they'll also be hosting essential workers at events. Find more information on MSG's reopening FAQ.

MALUMA: 2021 TOUR

Thursday, September 2nd: Sacramento, CA - Golden 1 Center

Friday, September 3rd: Los Angeles, CA - The Forum

Saturday, September 4th: Las Vegas, NV - Michelob Ultra Arena

Thursday, September 9th: San Jose, CA - SAP Center

Saturday, September 11th: Ontario, CA - Toyota Arena

Sunday, September 12th: San Diego, CA - Pechanga Arena

Saturday, September 18th: Seattle, WA - WaMu Theater

Thursday, September 23rd: Phoenix, AZ - Phoenix Suns Area

Friday, September 24th: El Paso, TX - Don Haskins Center

Saturday, September 25th: Odessa, TX - La Hacienda Event Center

Sunday, September 26th: San Antonio, TX - AT&T Center

Thursday, September 30th: Bridgeport, CT - Webster Bank Arena

Friday, October 1st: New York, NY - Madison Square Garden

Saturday, October 2nd: Washington DC - Capital One Area

Sunday, October 3rd: Greensboro, NC - Greensboro Coliseum Complex

Thursday, October 7th: Atlanta, GA - StateFarm Arena

Friday, October 8th: Orlando, FL - Amway Center

Saturday, October 9th: Miami, FL - AmericanAirlines Arena

Sunday, October 10th: Fort Myers, FL - Hertz Arena

Thursday, October 14th: Dallas, TX - American Airlines Center

Friday, October 15th: Laredo, TX - Sames Auto Arena

Saturday, October 16th: McAllen, TX - Payne Arena

Sunday, October 24th: Chicago, IL - Allstate Arena