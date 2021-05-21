MSG to host 15,000 attendees on Sunday for Knicks playoff game

As COVID cases continue to decline and most restrictions lift in NY, Madison Square Garden will host its largest crowd since the start of the pandemic on Sunday (5/23). The New York Knicks sold out their first two playoff games against the Atlanta Hawks at the venue, and each game is set for a 15,000-person capacity, which will make them the largest indoor events in the state in over a year.

90% of attendees for the games are expected to be fully vaccinated, and the vaccinated seating sections don't require social distancing or mask wearing, as per state guidelines. Unvaccinated people are still required to socially distance and wear masks, and all attendees must present proof of having received vaccines, or of having tested negative for COVID within 72 hours of the game, to be admitted.

"I hope everyone in sports and entertainment is listening because the public has spoken – they are fine with getting vaccinated and want to get back to the experiences they love," James Dolan, Executive Chairman of MSG Sports and Executive Chairman and CEO of MSG Entertainment, said in a statement. ""This overwhelming response by Knicks fans – almost 90% of whom are vaccinated – should silence any doubters. It’s time to start booking events and filling up our schedules, so stay tuned. We want to thank Governor Cuomo for this leap forward; he knew we could do this – not just for us, but for New York."

With the return of large-scale sports events, it's likely that live music events will soon follow; as you've likely noticed, if you're reading this, tons of tours and festivals have been announced recently. Stay tuned.