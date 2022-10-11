MSPAINT share new song “Acid” ahead of tour with Militarie Gun

Hattiesburg, Mississippi band MSPAINT are gearing up to open Militarie Gun's tour, and they also appear on the upcoming deluxe edition of Militarie Gun's All Roads Lead to the Gun, and now they've shared a new single, "Acid," which was co-produced by Militarie Gun leader Ian Shelton and in-demand hardcore producer Taylor Young. It's out via Convulse Records. "Acid" is powered by distorted synths, but it's also got a gritty, anthemic post-hardcore vibe that pairs well with Militarie Gun. Bassist Randy Riley says:

"Acid" is about being pushed to the edge and having to reevaluate your existence in order to survive. It's the first song we wrote after releasing the demo in March of 2020. It was definitely a track that we felt created the template for the rest of the songs that came after. At the same time it was a song that was constantly evolving or changing all the way up until we actually recorded it. It was one of those things where when we wrote a new song and it felt like we found a different element to our sound, we would go back to 'Acid' and make little changes based on whatever we were currently figuring out at the time. Tonally we wanted to ride the line between intensity and still trying to make it feel optimistic. The drums and bass are constantly moving, like they're trying to escape the song structure. Large spacey synths help reign it all in and gave Deedee a lot of room to play with cadence and vocal rhythms.

Listen below. MSPAINT's tour with Militarie Gun hits Brooklyn's Saint Vitus on October 27 and Long Island's Amityville Music Hall on October 29, and Dazy are on those shows too. All dates are listed below.

MSPAINT loading...

MSPAINT -- 2022 Tour Dates

10/19/22 Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall %

10/23/22 Detriot, MI @ Sanctuary *

10/24/22 Toronto, ON @ Monarch *

10/25/22 Montreal, QC @ Turbo Haus *

10/26/22 Boston, MA @ Middle East Upstairs *

10/27/22 Brooklyn, NY @ Saint Vitus *

10/28/22 Amityville, NY @ Amityville Music Hall *

10/29/22 Philadelphia, PA @ Foto Club *

10/30/22 Baltimore, MD @ Ottobar *

10/31/22 Roanoake, VA @ The Spot on Kirk *

11/01/22 Charlotte, NC @ Snug Harbor *

11/02/22 Columbia, SC @ New Brookland Tavern *

11/03/22 Atlanta, GA @ 529 *

11/04/22 Nashville, TN @ Drkmttr *

11/05/22 Louisville, KY @ Mag Bar *

11/08/22 St. Louis, MO @ Sinkhole *

11/09/22 Omaha, NE @ Reverb *

11/10/22 Denver, CO @ HQ *

11/11/22 Salt Lake City, UT@ Beehive w/ Militarie Gun

11/16/22 New Orleans, LA @ One Eyed Jacks ^

11/17/22 Houston, TX @ Numbers ^

11/18/22 Dallas, TX @ Deep Ellum Art Co. ^

11/19/22 Austin, TX @ Mohawk ^

11/21/22 Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom ^

11/22/22 Los Angeles, CA @ Zebulon #

11/23/22 San Jose, CA @ Playback Studios #

11/25/22 Sacremento, CA @ Colony #

11/26/22 Reno, NV @ TBD #

11/27/22 Portland, OR @ Mano Oculta #

11/28/22 Seattle, WA @ Vera Projet #

% w/ Soft Kill

* w/ Militarie Gun

^ w/ The Soft Moon

# w/ The Mall