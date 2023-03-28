MSPAINT touring with The Mall in April

Hattiesburg, Mississippi synthpunk/art punk band MSPAINT, who we named a 2023 Artist to Watch and who just released their great debut album Post-American, will be on tour in April. They'll be joined on most dates by St. Louis synthpunks The Mall, and the Brooklyn stop is on April 23 at Alphaville. That's the day after MSPAINT play the sold-out Gel record release party at Saint Vitus.

Other dates include Charlotte, Richmond, Philly, Baltimore, Chapel Hill, Atlanta, Birmingham, Nashville (also with Blind Equation) and Memphis (with Ringo Deathstarr and Pleasure Venom). All dates are listed below.

mspaint tour loading...

MSPAINT - 2023 TOUR DATES

4/19 - Charlotte, NC - Snug Harbor #

4/20 - Richmond, VA - The Bike Shop #

4/21 - Philadelhia - Bonk's Bar #

4/22 - Brooklyn - Saint Vitus (GEL release party)

4/23 - Brooklyn - Alphaville #

4/24 - Baltimore - Venue TBA #

4/25 - Chapel Hill, NC - Local 506 #

4/26 - Atlanta - 529 Club #

4/27 - Birmingham, AL - Firehouse #

4/28 - Nashville, TN - ORHMTTR #*

4/29 - Memphis, TN - Growler's with Ringo Deathstarr, Pleasure Venom

# The Mall

* Blind Equation