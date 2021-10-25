mssv (Mike Watt, Mike Baggetta, Stephen Hodges) touring in 2022

mssv, aka the "post-genre power trio" of guitarist Mike Baggetta, drummer Stephen Hodges and bassist Mike Watt, were supposed to tour in 2020 around their appearance at Big Ears festival, but the pandemic had other plans. They're finally gonna hit the road in 2022 for a fairly massive 42-date tour that kicks off March 14 in Mike Watt's hometown of San Pedro, heads east and then back again, wrapping up on April 30 in L.A. and hitting most major cities in the Continental U.S. along the way. They'll play Big Ears, too. All dates are listed below, though they haven't announced venues for most shows yet.

The NYC stop is at Mercury Lounge on April 3 and tickets for that show go on sale Friday, October 29 at 10 AM.

mssv released their debut album, Main Steam Stop Valve, a year ago which incorporates jazz, garage rock, surf and more. Stream that below.

MSSV - 2022 TOUR DATES

Mar 14 - San Pedro, CA

Mar 15 - Phoenix, AZ

Mar 16 - Flagstaff, AZ

Mar 17 - Albuquerque, NM

Mar 18 - Amarillo, TX

Mar 19 - Oklahoma City, OK

Mar 20 - Austin, TX

Mar 21 - Denton, TX

Mar 22 - Little Rock, AR

Mar 23 - Memphis, TN

Mar 24 - Knoxville, TN (Big Ears)

Mar 25 - Hattiesburg, MS

Mar 26 - Atlanta, GA

Mar 27 - Birmingham, AL

Mar 28 - Gainesville, FL

Mar 29 - Charlotte, NC

Mar 30 - Raleigh, NC

Mar 31 - Baltimore, MD

Apr 1 - New Hope, PA

Apr 2 - Northampton, MA

Apr 3 - New York, NY

Apr 4 - Cambridge, MA

Apr 5 - Portland, ME

Apr 6 - Winooski, VT

Apr 7 - Rochester, NY

Apr 8 - Pittsburgh, PA

Apr 9 - Columbus, OH

Apr 10 - Cleveland, OH

Apr 11 - Hamtramck, MI

Apr 12 - Louisville, KY

Apr 13 - Indianapolis, IN

Apr 14 - Chicago, IL

Apr 15 - St. Louis, MO

Apr 16 - Kansas City, MO

Apr 17 - Denver, CO

Apr 18 - Sandy, UT

Apr 21 - Seattle, WA

Apr 22 - Portland, OR

Apr 23 - Eugene, OR

Apr 24 - Sacramento, CA

Apr 25 - Oakland, CA

Apr 26 - Pacifica, CA

Apr 28 - Costa Mesa, CA

Apr 29 - San Diego, CA

Apr 30 - Los Angeles, CA