Muddy Roots Festival 2022 lineup: Fear, Monolord, HR, Zero Boys, Kool Keith, The Queers & more
Cookeville, TN's Muddy Roots Festival returns for the first time in three years from September 1-4 at Junebug Ranch. The lineup includes Fear (playing The Record in full for its 40th anniversary), Monolord, Stöner, (ex-Kyuss), HR of Bad Brains, Doyle of Misfits, Slim Cessna's Auto Club, Kool Keith, The Casualties, Zero Boys, The Queers, Goddamn Gallows, Whores, Hookers, Black Cobra, Mike Valley and The Complete Disaster, Antagonizers ATL, Trevor Keith of Face to Face, and more. Full lineup and poster below. Tickets are on sale now.
Muddy Roots 2022 Lineup
Fear
Doyle
Kool Keith
The Casualties
Zero Boys
The Queers
Mike Valley and The Complete Disaster
James Hunnicutt
Austin Stirling
El Escapado
Waxed
4orty
Torsion
Moru
Hans Condor
Viva Le Vox
Black Tarpoon
Local 58
Seize and Desist
Jake Kroll
Desert Honey
Monolord
Goddamn Gallows
Whores
Hookers
Black Cobra
Matt Horan
Antagonizers ATL
Holy Locust
Cancer Slug
Dylan Walshe
Freight Train Rabbit Killer
Kody Oh
Tank Rats
The Howlin Roosters
Strike First
IV and The Strange Band
Night Talkers
Danny Attack
Brook Blanche
Second Self
American Dream Survivors
Oitakus
Stoner
HR of Bad Brains
Slim Cessna's Auto Club
Hooten Hallers
Harley Poe
Munily and The Lupercalians
Possessed by Paul James
Trevor Keith
Pinata Protest
Rubber Snake Charmers
Somthingski
Doom Scroll
Tennessee Troubador Rabblers
Wonky Tonk
Black Venus
Spinning Lodge
Wrekt
Black Market Kidney Surgeon
Spike Pit
Joey Henry
Joseph Huber
RL Boyce
Lightnin Malcom
Gunsafe