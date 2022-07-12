Muddy Roots Festival 2022 lineup: Fear, Monolord, HR, Zero Boys, Kool Keith, The Queers & more

Cookeville, TN's Muddy Roots Festival returns for the first time in three years from September 1-4 at Junebug Ranch. The lineup includes Fear (playing The Record in full for its 40th anniversary), Monolord, Stöner, (ex-Kyuss), HR of Bad Brains, Doyle of Misfits, Slim Cessna's Auto Club, Kool Keith, The Casualties, Zero Boys, The Queers, Goddamn Gallows, Whores, Hookers, Black Cobra, Mike Valley and The Complete Disaster, Antagonizers ATL, Trevor Keith of Face to Face, and more. Full lineup and poster below. Tickets are on sale now.

Muddy Roots 2022 Lineup

Fear

Doyle

Kool Keith

The Casualties

Zero Boys

The Queers

Mike Valley and The Complete Disaster

James Hunnicutt

Austin Stirling

El Escapado

Waxed

4orty

Torsion

Moru

Hans Condor

Viva Le Vox

Black Tarpoon

Local 58

Seize and Desist

Jake Kroll

Desert Honey

Monolord

Goddamn Gallows

Whores

Hookers

Black Cobra

Matt Horan

Antagonizers ATL

Holy Locust

Cancer Slug

Dylan Walshe

Freight Train Rabbit Killer

Kody Oh

Tank Rats

The Howlin Roosters

Strike First

IV and The Strange Band

Night Talkers

Danny Attack

Brook Blanche

Second Self

American Dream Survivors

Oitakus

Stoner

HR of Bad Brains

Slim Cessna's Auto Club

Hooten Hallers

Harley Poe

Munily and The Lupercalians

Possessed by Paul James

Trevor Keith

Pinata Protest

Rubber Snake Charmers

Somthingski

Doom Scroll

Tennessee Troubador Rabblers

Wonky Tonk

Black Venus

Spinning Lodge

Wrekt

Black Market Kidney Surgeon

Spike Pit

Joey Henry

Joseph Huber

RL Boyce

Lightnin Malcom

Gunsafe