Mudhoney announce 2023 tour dates with Hooveriii

Mudhoney will be on tour this fall in support of their upcoming album Plastic Eternity. The coast-to-coast US tour is with Hooveriii and begins October 13 in Spokane, WA with stops in Saint Paul, Chicago, Detroit, Boston, NYC, Philly, Asheville, Nashville, Dallas, Austin, Tucson, San Diego, L.A. and more before wrapping up with two nights at Seattle's The Crocodile on November 18 & 19.

The NYC show is at Le Poisson Rouge on October 28. All dates are listed below.

Plastic Eternity is out April 7 via Sub Pop, and you can preorder the shiny grey matter Loser Edition vinyl. Check out "Almost Everything" and "Move Under" from it below.

Hooveriii recently released A Round of Applause via Levitation Fest label The Reverberation Appreciation Society. You can listen to that below as well.

Mudhoney - 2023 Tour Dates

Fri. Oct.13 - Spokane, WA - Lucky You Lounge

Sat. Oct. 14 - Missoula, MT - Zootown Arts Community Center

Sun. Oct. 15 - Billings, MT - The Pub Station TapRoom

Wed. Oct. 18 - Saint Paul, MN - Turf Club

Thu. Oct. 19 - Milwaukee, WI - X-Ray Arcade

Fri. Oct. 20 - Chicago, IL - Avondale Music Hall

Sat. Oct. 21- Grand Rapids, MI - The Pyramid Scheme

Sun. Oct. 22 - Detroit, MI - Magic Bag

Mon. Oct. 24 - Cleveland, OH - Grog Shop

Tue. Oct. 25 - Rochester, NY - Photo City Music Hall

Wed. Oct. 26 - Boston, MA - Brighton Music Hall

Thu. Oct. 27 - Hamden, CT - Space Ballroom

Fri. Oct. 28 - New York, NY - Le Poisson Rouge

Sat. Oct. 29 - Philadelphia, PA - Underground Arts

Tue. Oct. 31 - Asheville, NC - Grey Eagle Tavern & Music Hall

Wed. Nov. 01 - Atlanta, GA - The Earl

Thu. Nov. 02 - Nashville, TN - The Basement East

Fri. Nov. 03. Memphis, TN- Hi Tone

Sat. Nov. 04 - Dallas, TX - Sundown at Granada

Sun. Nov. 05 - Austin, TX - Antone's Nightclub

Thu. Nov. 09 - Albuquerque, NM - Launchpad

Fri. Nov. 10 - Phoenix, AZ - Crescent Ballroom

Sat. Nov.11 - Tucson, AZ - Club Congress

Sun. Nov. 12 - San Diego, CA - Casbah

Tues. Nov. 14 - Los Angeles, CA - Teragram Ballroom

Wed. Nov. 15 - San Francisco, CA - Great American Music Hall

Fri. Nov. 17 - Portland, OR - Aladdin Theater

Sat. Nov. 18 - Seattle, WA - The Crocodile Showroom (21+)

Sun. Nov. 19 - Seattle, WA - The Crocodile Showroom (AA)

All dates with Hooveriii