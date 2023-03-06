Mudhoney announce 2023 tour dates with Hooveriii
Mudhoney will be on tour this fall in support of their upcoming album Plastic Eternity. The coast-to-coast US tour is with Hooveriii and begins October 13 in Spokane, WA with stops in Saint Paul, Chicago, Detroit, Boston, NYC, Philly, Asheville, Nashville, Dallas, Austin, Tucson, San Diego, L.A. and more before wrapping up with two nights at Seattle's The Crocodile on November 18 & 19.
The NYC show is at Le Poisson Rouge on October 28. All dates are listed below.
Plastic Eternity is out April 7 via Sub Pop, and you can preorder the shiny grey matter Loser Edition vinyl. Check out "Almost Everything" and "Move Under" from it below.
Hooveriii recently released A Round of Applause via Levitation Fest label The Reverberation Appreciation Society. You can listen to that below as well.
Mudhoney - 2023 Tour Dates
Fri. Oct.13 - Spokane, WA - Lucky You Lounge
Sat. Oct. 14 - Missoula, MT - Zootown Arts Community Center
Sun. Oct. 15 - Billings, MT - The Pub Station TapRoom
Wed. Oct. 18 - Saint Paul, MN - Turf Club
Thu. Oct. 19 - Milwaukee, WI - X-Ray Arcade
Fri. Oct. 20 - Chicago, IL - Avondale Music Hall
Sat. Oct. 21- Grand Rapids, MI - The Pyramid Scheme
Sun. Oct. 22 - Detroit, MI - Magic Bag
Mon. Oct. 24 - Cleveland, OH - Grog Shop
Tue. Oct. 25 - Rochester, NY - Photo City Music Hall
Wed. Oct. 26 - Boston, MA - Brighton Music Hall
Thu. Oct. 27 - Hamden, CT - Space Ballroom
Fri. Oct. 28 - New York, NY - Le Poisson Rouge
Sat. Oct. 29 - Philadelphia, PA - Underground Arts
Tue. Oct. 31 - Asheville, NC - Grey Eagle Tavern & Music Hall
Wed. Nov. 01 - Atlanta, GA - The Earl
Thu. Nov. 02 - Nashville, TN - The Basement East
Fri. Nov. 03. Memphis, TN- Hi Tone
Sat. Nov. 04 - Dallas, TX - Sundown at Granada
Sun. Nov. 05 - Austin, TX - Antone's Nightclub
Thu. Nov. 09 - Albuquerque, NM - Launchpad
Fri. Nov. 10 - Phoenix, AZ - Crescent Ballroom
Sat. Nov.11 - Tucson, AZ - Club Congress
Sun. Nov. 12 - San Diego, CA - Casbah
Tues. Nov. 14 - Los Angeles, CA - Teragram Ballroom
Wed. Nov. 15 - San Francisco, CA - Great American Music Hall
Fri. Nov. 17 - Portland, OR - Aladdin Theater
Sat. Nov. 18 - Seattle, WA - The Crocodile Showroom (21+)
Sun. Nov. 19 - Seattle, WA - The Crocodile Showroom (AA)
All dates with Hooveriii