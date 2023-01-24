Mudhoney announce new album ‘Plastic Eternity,’ share “Almost Everything”
Grunge pioneers Mudhoney have announced their 11th album, Plastic Eternity, due April 7 via Sub Pop. The album was made with longtime producer Johnny Sangster, and first single "Almost Everything" has some retro-psych vibes, as Mark Arm explains: "[It] was originally known as ‘Gopal.’ It had been sitting in the recording device at our practice space for years and we avoided erasing it because we always loved its swinging Escalator groove." It comes with an equally trippy video directed by Arturo Baston. Check it out below, and pre-order the album on "shiny gray matter" vinyl.
Tracklist
1. Souvenir of My Trip
2. Almost Everything
3. Cascades of Crap
4. Flush the Fascists
5. Move Under
6. Severed Dreams in the Sleeper Cell
7. Here Comes the Flood
8. Human Stock Capital
9. Tom Herman’s Hermits
10. One or Two
11. Cry Me an Atmospheric River
12. Plasticity
13. Little Dogs
Mudhoney -- 2023 Tour Dates
Fri. Apr. 14 - Coolangatta, AU - Coolangatta Hotel
Sat. Apr. 15 - Byron Bay, AU - The Northern
Sun. Apr. 16 - Brisbane, AU - The Zoo
Thu. Apr. 20 - Marrickville, AU - Factory Theatre
Fri. Apr. 21 - Belford, AU - Gumball Festival
Sat. Apr. 22 - Wollongong, AU - AOW Uni Bar
Sun. Apr. 23 - Canberra, AU - ANU Kambri
Thu. Apr. 27 - Melbourne, AU - Corner Hotel
Fri. Apr. 28 - Castlemaine, AU - Theatre Royal
Sat. Apr. 29 - Torquay, AU - Torquay Hotel
Sun. Apr. 30 - Melbourne, AU - Cherry Bar
Wed. May 03 - Adelaide, AU - Lion Arts Factory
Thu. May 04 - Perth, AU - The Rosemount
Fri. May 05 - Margaret River, AU - The River