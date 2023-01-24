Mudhoney announce new album ‘Plastic Eternity,’ share “Almost Everything”

Grunge pioneers Mudhoney have announced their 11th album, Plastic Eternity, due April 7 via Sub Pop. The album was made with longtime producer Johnny Sangster, and first single "Almost Everything" has some retro-psych vibes, as Mark Arm explains: "[It] was originally known as ‘Gopal.’ It had been sitting in the recording device at our practice space for years and we avoided erasing it because we always loved its swinging Escalator groove." It comes with an equally trippy video directed by Arturo Baston. Check it out below, and pre-order the album on "shiny gray matter" vinyl.

Tracklist

1. Souvenir of My Trip

2. Almost Everything

3. Cascades of Crap

4. Flush the Fascists

5. Move Under

6. Severed Dreams in the Sleeper Cell

7. Here Comes the Flood

8. Human Stock Capital

9. Tom Herman’s Hermits

10. One or Two

11. Cry Me an Atmospheric River

12. Plasticity

13. Little Dogs

Mudhoney -- 2023 Tour Dates

Fri. Apr. 14 - Coolangatta, AU - Coolangatta Hotel

Sat. Apr. 15 - Byron Bay, AU - The Northern

Sun. Apr. 16 - Brisbane, AU - The Zoo

Thu. Apr. 20 - Marrickville, AU - Factory Theatre

Fri. Apr. 21 - Belford, AU - Gumball Festival

Sat. Apr. 22 - Wollongong, AU - AOW Uni Bar

Sun. Apr. 23 - Canberra, AU - ANU Kambri

Thu. Apr. 27 - Melbourne, AU - Corner Hotel

Fri. Apr. 28 - Castlemaine, AU - Theatre Royal

Sat. Apr. 29 - Torquay, AU - Torquay Hotel

Sun. Apr. 30 - Melbourne, AU - Cherry Bar

Wed. May 03 - Adelaide, AU - Lion Arts Factory

Thu. May 04 - Perth, AU - The Rosemount

Fri. May 05 - Margaret River, AU - The River