Mudhoney touring with Meat Puppets ++ more 2022 dates
Grunge and punk greats Mudhoney are currently working on their 11th studio album, and they're hitting the road this spring. Dates kick off with two hometown Seattle shows at Crocodile Ballroom on March 16 & 17 and then head east, making it as far as Detroit before heading south for shows in Nashville and New Orleans. After that, they hook up with Meat Puppets for a string of shows that include Los Angeles' Regent Theatre on May 20 and two nights at San Francisco's Great American Music Hall on May 21 & 22. No Northeast shows, sadly. All dates are listed below.
Tickets for the whole tour go on sale Friday, January 21 at 10 AM local time.
MUDHONEY - 2022 TOUR DATES
Wed. Mar. 16 - Seattle, WA - Crocodile Showroom
Thur. Mar. 17 - Seattle, WA - Crocodile Showroom
Fri. Apr. 29 - Portland, OR - Revolution Hall
Sat. Apr. 30 - Boise, ID - Neurolux
Sun. May 01 - Salt Lake City, UT - Urban Lounge
Tue. May 03 - Denver, CO - HQ
Wed. May 04 - Omaha, NE - Slowdown Main Hall
Thur. May 05 - St. Louis, MO - Off Broadway NightClub
Fri. May 06 - Chicago, IL - Empty Bottle
Sat. May 07 - Detroit, MI - Magic Bag
Sun. May 08 - Newport, KY - Southgate House Sanctuary
Tue. May 10 - Nashville, TN - Outside at Gifford's Bacon
Wed. May 11 - New Orleans, LA - House of Blues Parish
Thur. May 12 - Houston, TX - Heights Theater $
Fri. May 13 - Dallas, TX - Kessler Theater $
Sat. May 14 - Austin, TX - Antone's Nightclub $
Sun. May 15 - Austin, TX - Antone's Nightclub $
Tue. May 17 - Santa Fe, NM - Tumbleroot Brewery $
Wed. May 18 - Tucson, AZ - 191 Toole $
Thur. May 19 - San Diego, CA - Soda Bar $
Fri. May 20 - Los Angeles, CA - Regent Theatre $
Sat. May 21 - San Francisco, CA - Great American Music Hall $
Sun. May 22 - San Francisco, CA - Great American Music Hall $
Wed. Sep. 07 - Manchester, UK - HMV- Ritz
Thu. Sep. 08 - Glasgow, UK - SWG3
Fri. Sep. 09 - Nottingham, UK - Nottingham Rock City
Sat. Sep. 10 - London, UK - Electric Ballroom
Sun. Sep. 11 - Bristol, UK - O2 Academy Bristol
Mon. Sep. 12 - Brighton, UK - Concorde 2
Thu. Sep. 15 - Barcelona, ES - Wolf Barcelona
Fri. Sep. 16 - Benidorm, ES - Visor Festival
Sat. Sep. 17 - Seville, ES - Centro Andaluz de Arte Contemporáneo
Sun. Sep. 18 - Madrid , ES - Sala Cool
Tue. Sep. 20 - NIMES, FR - La Paloma
Wed. Sep. 21 - Clermont Ferrand, Fr - La Coopérative de Mai
Thu. Sep. 22 - Bordeaux, FR - Rock School Barbey
Fri. Sep. 23 - Joué-lès-Tours, FR - Le Temps Machine
Sat. Sep. 24 - Besançon, FR - Festival Détonation
Sun. Sep. 25 - Paris, FR - La Maroquinerie
Tue. Sep. 27 - Düsseldorf, DE - Zakk
Wed. Sep. 28 - Münster, DE - Gleis 22
Thu. Sep. 29 - Copenhagen, DK - Vega Club
Fri. Sep. 30 - Berlin, DE - Hole44
Sat. Oct. 01 - Amsterdam, NL - Paradiso Noord - Tolhuistuin
Sun. Oct. 02 - Leipzig, DE - UT Connewitz
Tue. Oct. 04 - Prague, CZ - Lucerna Music Bar
Wed. Oct. 05 - Ebensee, AT - Kino Ebensee
Thu. Oct. 06 - Bologna, IT - TPO - Teatro Polivalente Occupato
Fri. Oct. 07 - Fribourg, CH- Fri-Son
Sat. Oct. 08 - Leuven, BE - Het Depot
Sun. Oct. 09 - Nijmegen, NL - Doornroosje
$ w/ Meat Puppets