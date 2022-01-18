Mudhoney touring with Meat Puppets ++ more 2022 dates

Grunge and punk greats Mudhoney are currently working on their 11th studio album, and they're hitting the road this spring. Dates kick off with two hometown Seattle shows at Crocodile Ballroom on March 16 & 17 and then head east, making it as far as Detroit before heading south for shows in Nashville and New Orleans. After that, they hook up with Meat Puppets for a string of shows that include Los Angeles' Regent Theatre on May 20 and two nights at San Francisco's Great American Music Hall on May 21 & 22. No Northeast shows, sadly. All dates are listed below.

Tickets for the whole tour go on sale Friday, January 21 at 10 AM local time.

MUDHONEY - 2022 TOUR DATES

Wed. Mar. 16 - Seattle, WA - Crocodile Showroom

Thur. Mar. 17 - Seattle, WA - Crocodile Showroom

Fri. Apr. 29 - Portland, OR - Revolution Hall

Sat. Apr. 30 - Boise, ID - Neurolux

Sun. May 01 - Salt Lake City, UT - Urban Lounge

Tue. May 03 - Denver, CO - HQ

Wed. May 04 - Omaha, NE - Slowdown Main Hall

Thur. May 05 - St. Louis, MO - Off Broadway NightClub

Fri. May 06 - Chicago, IL - Empty Bottle

Sat. May 07 - Detroit, MI - Magic Bag

Sun. May 08 - Newport, KY - Southgate House Sanctuary

Tue. May 10 - Nashville, TN - Outside at Gifford's Bacon

Wed. May 11 - New Orleans, LA - House of Blues Parish

Thur. May 12 - Houston, TX - Heights Theater $

Fri. May 13 - Dallas, TX - Kessler Theater $

Sat. May 14 - Austin, TX - Antone's Nightclub $

Sun. May 15 - Austin, TX - Antone's Nightclub $

Tue. May 17 - Santa Fe, NM - Tumbleroot Brewery $

Wed. May 18 - Tucson, AZ - 191 Toole $

Thur. May 19 - San Diego, CA - Soda Bar $

Fri. May 20 - Los Angeles, CA - Regent Theatre $

Sat. May 21 - San Francisco, CA - Great American Music Hall $

Sun. May 22 - San Francisco, CA - Great American Music Hall $

Wed. Sep. 07 - Manchester, UK - HMV- Ritz

Thu. Sep. 08 - Glasgow, UK - SWG3

Fri. Sep. 09 - Nottingham, UK - Nottingham Rock City

Sat. Sep. 10 - London, UK - Electric Ballroom

Sun. Sep. 11 - Bristol, UK - O2 Academy Bristol

Mon. Sep. 12 - Brighton, UK - Concorde 2

Thu. Sep. 15 - Barcelona, ES - Wolf Barcelona

Fri. Sep. 16 - Benidorm, ES - Visor Festival

Sat. Sep. 17 - Seville, ES - Centro Andaluz de Arte Contemporáneo

Sun. Sep. 18 - Madrid , ES - Sala Cool

Tue. Sep. 20 - NIMES, FR - La Paloma

Wed. Sep. 21 - Clermont Ferrand, Fr - La Coopérative de Mai

Thu. Sep. 22 - Bordeaux, FR - Rock School Barbey

Fri. Sep. 23 - Joué-lès-Tours, FR - Le Temps Machine

Sat. Sep. 24 - Besançon, FR - Festival Détonation

Sun. Sep. 25 - Paris, FR - La Maroquinerie

Tue. Sep. 27 - Düsseldorf, DE - Zakk

Wed. Sep. 28 - Münster, DE - Gleis 22

Thu. Sep. 29 - Copenhagen, DK - Vega Club

Fri. Sep. 30 - Berlin, DE - Hole44

Sat. Oct. 01 - Amsterdam, NL - Paradiso Noord - Tolhuistuin

Sun. Oct. 02 - Leipzig, DE - UT Connewitz

Tue. Oct. 04 - Prague, CZ - Lucerna Music Bar

Wed. Oct. 05 - Ebensee, AT - Kino Ebensee

Thu. Oct. 06 - Bologna, IT - TPO - Teatro Polivalente Occupato

Fri. Oct. 07 - Fribourg, CH- Fri-Son

Sat. Oct. 08 - Leuven, BE - Het Depot

Sun. Oct. 09 - Nijmegen, NL - Doornroosje

$ w/ Meat Puppets