Multi-venue, 3-Day NYC Industrial fest Flesh & Steel announced w/ Boy Harsher, A Split-Second, more

Flesh & Steel is a three day NYC festival celebrating industrial, darkwave, EBM, New Beat, and other noirish, heavy synth music that happens December 1-3 in various venues around the city. It's a co-production of Restless Presents, who produce LA's Substance fest, Saint Vitus booker David Castillo, and DJ/promoter Andi Harriman of SYNTHICIDE.

“The name ‘Flesh & Steel’ comes from the song by SPK from their 1985 album Machine Age Voodoo," says Harriman. "The mid-’80s iteration of SPK with Machine Age Voodoo was a daring one—it mixed pop elements with industrial ones, blending their early anarchic noise and sampling with a song-based sensibility. So pulling the name from the sexy track, ‘Flesh And Steel,’ on that album seemed to fit well, as did the inspiration for the flyer imagery that reflects the band's aesthetic at that time… brutal but intimate."

The big event of the fest happens December 2 at Knockdown Center with Boy Harsher, Belgian New Beat vets A Split-Second, as well as Soft Crash, Parade Ground, Ms Boan, NGHTCRWLER, and '80s Baby.

There are two events on December 3: an early show at The Meadows with Psyche, Sacred Skin, Rare DM, and Lathe of Heaven, and a late event at Good Room featuring DJ sets by Boy Harsher's Gus Miller, Phase Fatale, Pablo Bozzi, SHARLESE, R Gamble, and Becka Diamond.

For three-day pass holders, Flesh & Steel begins with a warm-up party on December 1 at Saint Vitus with RIKI, Ortotasce, Ces Cadavares, and Un Hombre Solo.

Three-day passes and individual show tickets are on sale now.

Need more industrial? Cold Waves hits NYC in September.

FLESH & STEEL

Dec. 1 - 3, Brooklyn, New York

Dec 1 pre-party event at Saint Vitus

RIKI

Ortotasce

Ces Cadavares

Un Hombre Solo

DJ sets from Confines (Saint Vitus owner David Castillo) and Mayland

Dec 2, Knockdown Center

Boy Harsher

A Split-Second

Soft Crash

Parade Ground

Ms. Boan

NGHTCRWLR

‘80s Baby

DJ sets from Kontravoid and Andi Harriman

Dec 3, early event at The Meadows

Psyche

Sacred Skin

Rare DM

Lathe Of Heaven

DJ sets from Disko Obscura and G•S•E•D

Dec. 3 late event at Good Room

Featuring DJ sets by

Gus Muller (Boy Harsher)

Phase Fatale

Pablo Bozzi

SHARLESE

R Gamble

Becka Diamond