Mumford & Sons’ Winston Marshall taking a leave of absence after Andy Ngo tweet

Mumford & Sons banjo player Winston Marshall is taking a leave of absence from the group after receiving criticism for praising a new book from right wing pot-stirrer/consipracy theorist Andy Ngo over the weekend. On Saturday, Marshall tweeted about Ngo's book, Unmasked: Inside Antifa’s Radical Plan To Destroy Democracy (which has a "read this book" quote from Tucker Carlson on the cover). “Finally had the time to read your important book,” Marshall wrote in his tweet, which has since been deleted. “You’re a brave man.”

Backlash on Twitter was swift, including a tweet from Sleaford Mods who wrote, "You are minted, you thick cunt. Step outside of ya bloodline for two minutes and use your fuckin loaf."

Marshall wrote an apology tweet on Tuesday night “Over the past few days I have come to better understand the pain caused by the book I endorsed," it reads. "I have offended not only a lot of people I don’t know, but also those closest to me, including my bandmates and for that I am truly sorry. As a result of my actions I am taking time away from the band to examine my blindspots.

“For now, please know that I realise how my endorsements have the potential to be viewed as approvals of hateful, divisive behaviour. I apologise, as this was not at all my intention.”