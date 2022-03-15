MUNA announce new LP, North American tour (watch “Anything But Me” video)

Los Angeles electro-pop trio MUNA signed to Phoebe Bridgers' Saddest Factory Records last year, and they've now announced their self-titled third album, due out June 24. It includes their 2021 single "Silk Chiffon," which Phoebe features on, and today they've shared another new single, "Anything But Me," an addictive pop track.

"Breaking up is hard to do," MUNA say. "In the past we’ve stayed in relationships for a long time, waiting until we hit low lows to admit it was over. 'Anything But Me' is a song about leaving a partnership simply because it doesn’t feel right. It’s about trusting yourself and your instincts enough to walk away from someone while you still have love for each other and before it gets too bad. The video for the song plays with the idea that we’ve been our own captors in relationships, keeping ourselves in unhealthy dynamics, maybe because that’s what feels familiar. The song embodies the lightness and a playfulness that floods in when you realize that there’s no lock on the door, no one’s holding you back - you can untie the knot and skip into the sunset whenever you’re ready. Now, who can guess what attachment style I have?"

The band are in Austin playing SXSW this week, including the Saddest Factory Records Showcase at Mohawk on Wednesday 3/17, and they've announced a North American headlining tour for the fall. See all dates below.

The tour includes an NYC show at Irving Plaza on September 30. Tickets for all dates go on sale Friday, March 18 at 10 AM local time, with various presales starting Wednesday, March 16 at noon local.

MUNA - MUNA TRACKLIST

1. Silk Chiffon (feat. Phoebe Bridgers)

2. What I Want

3. Runner’s High

4. Home By Now

5. Kind Of Girl

6. Handle Me

7. No Idea

8. Solid

9. Anything But Me

10. Loose Garment

11. Shooting Star

MUNA: 2022 TOUR

March 16 - SXSW - Saddest Factory Records Showcase - Mohawk - 12AM

March 17 - SXSW - ACL Radio - Kimpton Hotel Van Zandt - 11:30AM

March 17 - SXSW - Dr. Martens Presents Music Showcase- Container Store - 6PM

March 18 - SXSW - Kappa Showcase - South Congress Hotel - 5PM

May 10 - London, UK - The Garage

May 12 - Brighton, UK - The Great Escape Festival

July 30 - Cleveland, OH - Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

August 2 - Columbus, OH - Newport Music Hall

August 3 - Pittsburgh, PA - Mr. Smalls Theater

August 5- Louisville, KY - Headliners

August 6 - St. Louis, MO - Delmar Hall

August 7 - St Charles, IA - Hinterland Music Festival

August 8 - Minneapolis, MN - Fine Line

August 11 - Boise, ID - Knitting Factory

August 12 - Seattle, WA - Day In Day Out Festival

August 13 - Portland, OR - Wonder Ballroom

August 15 - San Diego, CA - Observatory Northpark

September 19 - Boston, MA - Royale

September 20 - Washington, DC - 9:30 Club

September 23 - Nashville, TN - Marathon Music Works

September 24 - Atlanta, GA - Masquerade - Heaven

September 27 - Toronto, ON - Phoenix Theater

September 28 - Philadelphia, PA - Theater of Living Arts

September 30 - New York, NY - Irving Plaza

October 4 - Detroit, MI - The Majestic Theater

October 6 - Kansas City, MO - The Truman

October 10 - Houston, TX - House of Blues

October 11 - Dallas, TX - The Echo Lounge & Music Hall

October 16 - Denver, CO - Gothic Theater

October 17 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Depot

October 19 - Phoenix, AZ - The Van Buren

October 23 - San Francisco, CA - The Fillmore

October 25 - Los Angeles, CA - The Wiltern