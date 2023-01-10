MUNA announce spring tour with Nova Twins

After releasing their great self-titled album last year, MUNA will continue to tour supporting it in 2023. Their dates kick off with an Australian run, including shows with Lorde and Sydney World Pride, and after that they'll return to North America to support Taylor Swift on select shows of her "Eras Tour," including Chicago, Atlanta, Denver, and more. They've now added a new headlining run in April and May with Nova Twins, including shows in NYC, Boston, Washington DC, Austin, Seattle, San Francisco, and more. They've also been added to the 2023 Bonnaroo lineup. See all dates below.

The new NYC show happens at Terminal 5 on May 8. Tickets to that, and all dates, go on sale Friday, January 13 at 10 AM local, with various presales starting Wednesday, January 11 at 10 AM.

MUNA: 2023 TOUR

March 5 - Sydney, AUS - Sydney World Pride

March 8 - Brisbane, AUS - Riverstage #

March 10 - Melbourne, AUS - SMMB #

March 11 - Melbourne, AUS - SMMB #

March 13 - Sydney, AUS - Aware Super Theatre #

March 14 - Sydney, NSW - Aware Super Theatre #

March 16 - Adelaide, AUS - Adelaide Festival

March 31 - Arlington, TX - AT&T Stadium ^

April 17 - Seattle, WA - Showbox Sodo *

April 19 - San Francisco, CA - The Warfield *

April 26 - Austin, TX - Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater *

April 28 - Atlanta, GA - Tabernacle *

April 29 - Charlotte, NC - The Fillmore *

April 30 - Atlanta, GA - Mercedes-Benz Stadium ^

May 5 - Philadelphia, PA - The Met *

May 6 - Boston, MA - Roadrunner *

May 8 - New York, NY - Terminal 5 *

May 12 - Washington, DC - The Anthem *

May 13 - Harrisburg, PA - XL At Harrisburg University *

May 14 - Toronto, ON - History *

May 16 - Chicago, IL - The Salt Shed *

May 17 - St. Paul, MN - The Palace Theatre *

May 19 - Denver, CO - Mission Ballroom *

June 4 - Chicago, IL - Soldier Field ^

June 16 - Manchester, TN - Bonnaroo

June 30 - Cincinnati, OH - Paycor Stadium ^

July 1 - Cincinnati, OH - Paycor Stadium ^

July 8 - Kansas City, MO - GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium ^

July 14 - Denver, CO - Empower Field at Mile High ^

July 15 - Denver, CO - Empower Field at Mile High ^

August 25 - Leeds, UK - Leeds Festival

August 27 - Reading, UK - Reading Festival

# with Lorde

* with Nova Twins

^ with Taylor Swift