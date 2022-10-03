MUNA played 3 nights at Irving Plaza w/ Meet Me @ The Altar, brought out Bowen Yang (video, night 2 pics)

MUNA released their self-titled third album in June, and they've been out on tour with Meet Me @ The Altar supporting it, stopping in NYC for a run of three sold out shows at Irving Plaza on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday (9/30-10/2). They stuck to the same setlist each night, delivering a high-energy set that kept the packed house moving, focusing on the new album and including a few older favorites like "I Know A Place," "Number One Fan," and "Stayaway." They also did their cover of The Killers' (who, coincidentally, had a pair of NYC shows of their own twenty blocks north at Madison Square Garden on Friday and Saturday) "Mr. Brightside," and Sunday night got a special guest appearance from SNL's Bowen Yang, who they invited out for the set-ending "Silk Chiffon." Watch video of that and a few other songs from their Irving Plaza run, below.

Meet Me @ The Altar made for a great pairing with MUNA, getting the crowd warmed up with a dose of their arena-sized pop punk. Saturday was vocalist Edith Victoria's birthday, and she got a cake and a crowd-sung happy birthday to celebrate; she also joined MUNA on "Silk Chiffon" that night.

See pictures from Saturday, and MUNA's setlist for all three nights, below.

SETLIST: MUNA @ IRVING PLAZA, 9/30/2022-10/2/2022

What I Want

Number One Fan

Solid

Stayaway

Runner's High

No Idea

Pink Light

Loose Garment

Navy Blue

Kind of Girl

Taken

Home by Now

Anything but Me

Mr. Brightside (The Killers cover)

I Know a Place

Encore:

Shooting Star

Silk Chiffon