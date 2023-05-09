MUNA playing MoMA’s Party in the Garden, began Terminal 5 run (night 1 pics, video, setlist)

MoMA will hold its annual Party in the Garden gala and fundraiser on June 6, 2023, and they've announced that MUNA will perform, with DJ sets from Romy and Coco & Breezy. Tickets are on sale now, starting at $2500 for dinner and $250 for the after-party; they're tax deductible. More details at MoMA.

MUNA are in NYC now, having played the first of two back-to-back nights at Terminal 5 on Monday (5/8). Nova Twins opened the first night, where MUNA performed their most recent single, "One That Got Away," along with favorites from all three of their albums, including "Silk Chiffon," "I Know a Place," "Number One Fan," "Runner's High," and more. See pictures from the show by Sachyn Mital, including one of the setlist, and attendee-taken videos below.

MUNA return to Terminal 5 tonight (5/9) for a second sold out show, this time with Lou Roy opening, while Nova Twins play Elsewhere Zone One with MGNA Crrrta.

MUNA's tour continues through the summer with more headlining shows and dates supporting Taylor Swift. See all dates below.

MUNA: 2023 TOUR

May 9 - New York, NY - Terminal 5 #

May 12 - Washington, DC - The Anthem *

May 13 - Harrisburg, PA - XL At Harrisburg University *

May 14 - Toronto, ON - History *

May 16 - Chicago, IL - The Salt Shed *

May 17 - St. Paul, MN - The Palace Theatre *

May 19 - Denver, CO - Mission Ballroom *

June 4 - Chicago, IL - Soldier Field ^

June 16 - Manchester, TN - Bonnaroo

June 30 - Cincinnati, OH - Paycor Stadium ^

July 1 - Cincinnati, OH - Paycor Stadium ^

July 6 - New York, NY - MoMA Party in the Garden

July 7 - Kansas City, MO - GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium ^

July 8 - Kansas City, MO - GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium ^

July 14 - Denver, CO - Empower Field at Mile High ^

July 15 - Denver, CO - Empower Field at Mile High ^

July 22 - Seattle, WA - Capitol Hill Block Party

August 13 - Frederiksberg, Copenhagen - KB Hallen %

August 15 - Berlin, Germany - Verti Music Hall

August 16 - Cologne, Germany - Palladium %

August 18-20 - Biddinghuizen, NL - Lowlands Festival

August 19 - Hasselt, Belgium - Pukkelpop

August 20 - London, England - Gunnersbury Park %

August 22 - Oxford, UK - O2 Academy Oxford

August 23 - Liverpool, UK - O2 Academy Liverpool

August 25 - Leeds, UK - Leeds Festival

August 26 - Edinburgh, UK - Connect Festival

August 27 - Reading, Berkshire - Reading Festival

August 28 - Dublin, Ireland - Royal Hospital Kilmainham %

August 30 - Belfast, Northern Ireland - Limelight

October 1 - Columbia, Maryland - All Things Go Festival

# with Lou Roy

* with Nova Twins

^ with Taylor Swift

% with boygenius