MUNA, Sloppy Jane, Christian Lee Hutson & more opening Phoebe Bridgers’ tour

Phoebe Bridgers' North American tour resumes next week, and she's revealed who will be joining her to open the dates. She's taking signees to her Saddest Factory label, who will each join her for select dates. Sloppy Jane opens the first leg, Charlie Hickey the second, Claud the third (Asbury Park's Stone Pony Summer Stage on June 13 included), and Christian Lee Hutson most of the August shows.

MUNA open the three NYC shows, happening at BRIC Celebrate Brooklyn! Festival on June 14 and 15, and Forest Hills Stadium on June 16. They also have headlining shows of their own coming up, on September 30 and October 1 and 2 at Irving Plaza.

See all of Phoebe's upcoming dates below.

PHOEBE BRIDGERS: 2022 TOUR

May 13, 2022 - Las Vegas, NV - The Amp at Craig Ranch*

May 14, 2022 - Salt Lake City, UT - Kilby Block Party

May 17, 2022 - Morrison, CO - Red Rocks Amphitheatre*

May 19, 2022 - Dallas, TX - The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory*

May 20, 2022 - Austin, TX - Moody Amphitheater at Waterloo Park*

May 21, 2022 - Houston, TX - The Lawn at White Oak Music Hall*

May 22, 2022 - Gulf Shores, AL - Hangout Fest

May 24, 2022 - Tampa, FL - The Cuban Club&

May 25, 2022 - St Augustine, FL - St Augustine Amphitheatre&

May 27, 2022 - Atlanta, GA - Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park&

May 28, 2022 - Louisville, KY - Forecastle Festival

May 31, 2022 - Kansas City, MO - Starlight Theatre&

June 1, 2022 - Omaha, NE - The Waiting Room Outdoors&

June 3, 2022 - Milwaukee, WI - BMO Harris Pavilion&

June 4, 2022 - Chicago, IL - Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island%

June 7, 2022 - Toronto, ON - RBC Echo Beach%

June 8, 2022 - Montreal, QC - Parc Jean Drapeau%

June 9, 2022 - Portland, ME - Thompson's Point%

June 11, 2022 - Washington, DC - The Anthem%

June 12, 2022 - Washington, DC - The Anthem%

June 13, 2022 - Asbury Park, NJ - Stone Pony Summer Stage%

June 14, 2022 - Brooklyn, NY - BRIC Celebrate Brooklyn! Festival at Prospect Park Bandshell$

June 15, 2022 - Brooklyn, NY - BRIC Celebrate Brooklyn! Festival at Prospect Park Bandshell$

June 16, 2022 - Forest Hills, NY - Forest Hills Stadium$

June 20, 2022 - Dublin, Ireland - Fairview Park

June 22, 2022 - Glasgow, UK - Barrowland

June 23, 2022 - Glasgow, UK - Barrowland

June 24-25, 2022 - Somerset, UK - Glastonbury Festival

June 26, 2022 - Birmingham, UK - O2 Academy

June 28, 2022 - Frankfurt, Germany - Batschkapp

June 29, 2022 - Hamburg, Germany - Fabrik

June 30, 2022 - Roskilde, Denmark - Roskilde Festival

July 2, 2022 - Werchter, Belgium - Rock Werchter

July 3, 2022 - Ewijk, Netherlands - Down The Rabbit Hole Festival

July 5, 2022 - Milan, Italy - Carroponte

July 7, 2022 - Bilbao, Spain - Bilbao BBK Festival

July 8, 2022 - Madrid, Spain - Mad Cool Festival

July 9, 2022 - Lisbon, Portugal - NOS Alive Festival

July 12, 2022 - Munich, Germany - TonHalle

July 13, 2022 - Berlin, Germany - Tempodrom

July 14, 2022 - Ostrava, Czech Republic - Colours of Ostrava

July 16, 2022 - Montreux, Switzerland - Montreux Jazz Festival

July 17, 2022 - Paris, France - Lollapalooza Paris

July 18, 2022 - Cologne, Germany - E-Werk

July 20, 2022 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - AFAS Live

July 22, 2022 - Suffolk, UK - Latitude Festival

July 23, 2022 - Manchester, UK - O2 Apollo

July 24, 2022 - Manchester, UK - O2 Apollo

July 26, 2022 - London, UK - O2 Academy Brixton

July 27, 2022 - London, UK - O2 Academy Brixton

July 28, 2022 - London, UK - O2 Academy Brixton

July 29, 2022 - London, UK - O2 Academy Brixton

August 5-6, 2022 - San Francisco, CA - Outside Lands

August 7, 2022 - Saint Charles, IA - Hinterland

August 18, 2022 - Spokane, WA - Spokane Pavilion#

August 20, 2022 - Vancouver, BC - Orpheum Theatre#

August 21, 2022 - Vancouver, BC - Orpheum Theatre#

August 23, 2022 - Redmond, WA - Marymoor Park#

August 24, 2022 - Redmond, WA - Marymoor Park#

August 25, 2022 - Troudale, OR - Edgefield Amphitheater #

August 27, 2022 - Paso Robles, CA - Vina Robles Amphitheatre#

August 28, 2022 - Los Angeles, CA - This Ain't No Picnic

November 6, 2022 - Sao Paulo, Brazil - Primavera Sound

November 12, 2022 - Santiago, Chile - Primavera Sound

November 13, 2022 - Buenos Aires, Argentina - Primavera Sound

* with Sloppy Jane

& with Charlie Hickey

% with Claud

$ with MUNA

# with Christian Lee Hutson