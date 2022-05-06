MUNA, Sloppy Jane, Christian Lee Hutson & more opening Phoebe Bridgers’ tour
Phoebe Bridgers' North American tour resumes next week, and she's revealed who will be joining her to open the dates. She's taking signees to her Saddest Factory label, who will each join her for select dates. Sloppy Jane opens the first leg, Charlie Hickey the second, Claud the third (Asbury Park's Stone Pony Summer Stage on June 13 included), and Christian Lee Hutson most of the August shows.
MUNA open the three NYC shows, happening at BRIC Celebrate Brooklyn! Festival on June 14 and 15, and Forest Hills Stadium on June 16. They also have headlining shows of their own coming up, on September 30 and October 1 and 2 at Irving Plaza.
See all of Phoebe's upcoming dates below.
PHOEBE BRIDGERS: 2022 TOUR
May 13, 2022 - Las Vegas, NV - The Amp at Craig Ranch*
May 14, 2022 - Salt Lake City, UT - Kilby Block Party
May 17, 2022 - Morrison, CO - Red Rocks Amphitheatre*
May 19, 2022 - Dallas, TX - The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory*
May 20, 2022 - Austin, TX - Moody Amphitheater at Waterloo Park*
May 21, 2022 - Houston, TX - The Lawn at White Oak Music Hall*
May 22, 2022 - Gulf Shores, AL - Hangout Fest
May 24, 2022 - Tampa, FL - The Cuban Club&
May 25, 2022 - St Augustine, FL - St Augustine Amphitheatre&
May 27, 2022 - Atlanta, GA - Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park&
May 28, 2022 - Louisville, KY - Forecastle Festival
May 31, 2022 - Kansas City, MO - Starlight Theatre&
June 1, 2022 - Omaha, NE - The Waiting Room Outdoors&
June 3, 2022 - Milwaukee, WI - BMO Harris Pavilion&
June 4, 2022 - Chicago, IL - Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island%
June 7, 2022 - Toronto, ON - RBC Echo Beach%
June 8, 2022 - Montreal, QC - Parc Jean Drapeau%
June 9, 2022 - Portland, ME - Thompson's Point%
June 11, 2022 - Washington, DC - The Anthem%
June 12, 2022 - Washington, DC - The Anthem%
June 13, 2022 - Asbury Park, NJ - Stone Pony Summer Stage%
June 14, 2022 - Brooklyn, NY - BRIC Celebrate Brooklyn! Festival at Prospect Park Bandshell$
June 15, 2022 - Brooklyn, NY - BRIC Celebrate Brooklyn! Festival at Prospect Park Bandshell$
June 16, 2022 - Forest Hills, NY - Forest Hills Stadium$
June 20, 2022 - Dublin, Ireland - Fairview Park
June 22, 2022 - Glasgow, UK - Barrowland
June 23, 2022 - Glasgow, UK - Barrowland
June 24-25, 2022 - Somerset, UK - Glastonbury Festival
June 26, 2022 - Birmingham, UK - O2 Academy
June 28, 2022 - Frankfurt, Germany - Batschkapp
June 29, 2022 - Hamburg, Germany - Fabrik
June 30, 2022 - Roskilde, Denmark - Roskilde Festival
July 2, 2022 - Werchter, Belgium - Rock Werchter
July 3, 2022 - Ewijk, Netherlands - Down The Rabbit Hole Festival
July 5, 2022 - Milan, Italy - Carroponte
July 7, 2022 - Bilbao, Spain - Bilbao BBK Festival
July 8, 2022 - Madrid, Spain - Mad Cool Festival
July 9, 2022 - Lisbon, Portugal - NOS Alive Festival
July 12, 2022 - Munich, Germany - TonHalle
July 13, 2022 - Berlin, Germany - Tempodrom
July 14, 2022 - Ostrava, Czech Republic - Colours of Ostrava
July 16, 2022 - Montreux, Switzerland - Montreux Jazz Festival
July 17, 2022 - Paris, France - Lollapalooza Paris
July 18, 2022 - Cologne, Germany - E-Werk
July 20, 2022 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - AFAS Live
July 22, 2022 - Suffolk, UK - Latitude Festival
July 23, 2022 - Manchester, UK - O2 Apollo
July 24, 2022 - Manchester, UK - O2 Apollo
July 26, 2022 - London, UK - O2 Academy Brixton
July 27, 2022 - London, UK - O2 Academy Brixton
July 28, 2022 - London, UK - O2 Academy Brixton
July 29, 2022 - London, UK - O2 Academy Brixton
August 5-6, 2022 - San Francisco, CA - Outside Lands
August 7, 2022 - Saint Charles, IA - Hinterland
August 18, 2022 - Spokane, WA - Spokane Pavilion#
August 20, 2022 - Vancouver, BC - Orpheum Theatre#
August 21, 2022 - Vancouver, BC - Orpheum Theatre#
August 23, 2022 - Redmond, WA - Marymoor Park#
August 24, 2022 - Redmond, WA - Marymoor Park#
August 25, 2022 - Troudale, OR - Edgefield Amphitheater #
August 27, 2022 - Paso Robles, CA - Vina Robles Amphitheatre#
August 28, 2022 - Los Angeles, CA - This Ain't No Picnic
November 6, 2022 - Sao Paulo, Brazil - Primavera Sound
November 12, 2022 - Santiago, Chile - Primavera Sound
November 13, 2022 - Buenos Aires, Argentina - Primavera Sound
* with Sloppy Jane
& with Charlie Hickey
% with Claud
$ with MUNA
# with Christian Lee Hutson