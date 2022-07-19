Muncipal Waste, Cannibal Corpse, Reversal of Man & Warthog members form Heaven’s Gate (listen)

Heaven's Gate is a new thrashy punk band featuring vocalist Tony Foresta (Municipal Waste, Iron Reagan), guitarist Mike Goo (Warthog), bassist Jeff Howe (Reversal of Man, CombatWoundedVeteran, Horsewhip) and drummer Paul Mazurkiewicz (Cannibal Corpse), and their first single is "Jerusalem Syndrome." "I’ve been talking to Paul over the years about doing something together because we bonded over our mutual love for super fast bands like Limp Wrist, The Accüsed and Infest, and this just seemed like the perfect opportunity, since Mike is down with all that stuff as well," Tony told Decibel. "Adding Jeff to the fold made perfect sense with his history playing in killer bands from that era like Reversal of Man and CombatWoundedVeteran." Listen to the new song below.

Heaven's Gate are playing their first shows this weekend: July 22 at The Wooly in Gainesville, FL and July 23 at The Bends in St. Petersburg, FL.