Mundy’s Bay discuss their favorite albums of 2020

Quebec indie rockers Mundy's Bay released their debut album, Lonesome Valley this year (via Pure Noise), although they were, of course, forced to nix their planned tour supporting Hunny. Now that the end of the year is upon us, we asked the band about their favorite music of 2020, and they responded with a list of their favorite albums in no particular order, accompanied by their thoughts about each. Their list includes Phoebe Bridgers, Deftones, The Strokes, Emma Ruth Rundle & Thou, IDLES and more, and you can see it, and stream Lonesome Valley, below.

Mundy’s Bay's Favorite Albums of 2020

Sweeping Promises - Hunger for a Way Out

This record is awesome, Sweeping Promises is a post punk band from the Boston area and their first record Hunger for a Way Out definitely caught my attention, it's a record that is easy to like on the first listen, catchy bass lines, interesting vocals harmonies and very cool sounding guitar. The sound of this whole record is interesting because it was apparently recorded with only a single microphone, I like that. DIY energy. Reminded me of bands like The Stranglers , Marbled Eyes, Magazines…

Night Lunch - Wall Of Love

One of the best bands in Montreal! I got to see them play a couple times when shows we're still a thing and they were always the highlight of my night. Their new record Wall Of Love is fantastic. The songwriting and production on this album is not to be missed out on. I think the song “Damien” will be stuck in my head for the foreseeable future.

Force Majeure - Encore Debout

If you’ve been to any punk or hardcore gigs in Montreal in the last couple of years, chances are you’ve seen our local legend Karl Saint-Pierre play with one of his many bands. This Force Majeure EP is in my opinion one of the best things he’s put out recently and proves his skills as a talented songwriter. Fans of classic French punk and Oi bands should be checking this record out right now!

Kevin Morby - Sundowner

This record received a lot of press and I was more than happy to read about it a bunch. A great collection of songs that makes me miss driving across America with my friends.

Gaspard Eden - Soft Power

I was a big fan of Gaspard Eden’s previous band, Modern Primitive, so I’ve been waiting for this release for quite some time now. Quebec City has become a very hot spot in the last couple of years for great pop records, and this one does not disappoint. Catchy hooks and dreamy reverb on the vocals, I dig it! The drum sound on this record is very fucking good, or at least, just how I like it!

The Strokes - The New Abnormal

The New Abnormal came out in April, first strokes record in 7 years. It was worth the wait. One of my favourite tracks is “The Adults are Talking”, the hook on the chorus gets stuck in my head all day. The SNL performance was great!

Deftones - Ohms

Deftones are one of my all time favourites since I was a kid. They still put out incredible records. Ohms as a whole was exactly what most Deftones fans wanted, kind of a mix of White Pony, and Koi No Yokan. The songs sound smooth and atmospheric, but still very heavy. Stephen Carpenter's 8-string guitar gives so much low end on this record. This album marks the return of producer Terry Date, who hasn’t worked with The Deftones since 2003’s self titled release, which most fans were really looking forward to.

Emma Ruth Rundle & Thou - May Our Chambers Be Full

This is the first collaboration between Thou and Emma Ruth Rundle, I was excited to check this out because I really like both projects. Best way I can describe this album is it’s like a wall of melodic noise. It’s cool to see artists take risks and try new things. The album flows very well. A great Autumn sound track.

Phoebe Bridgers - Punisher

I first discovered Phoebe a couple years ago. Her composition, gentle singing, and poetic lyrics was an instant hook for me. Her new album brought a lot of what I loved from Stranger in the Alps but has a bit more experimental elements to it which was nice and refreshing. “Garden Song” is a banger.

Idles - Ultra Mono

I recently discovered Idles from one of my coworkers putting it on at the tattoo shop I work at. It’s strong, confrontational, catchy and I especially love the powerful lyrics that touch on current issues. Great album to make tattoos to.

--

