Municipal Waste announce new LP ‘Electrified Brain'; pre-order on limited vinyl & hear new single

Pre-order Municipal Waste's new album 'Electrified Brian' on white vinyl, limited to 300 copies and exclusive to our stores, here.

Richmond crossover thrash staples Municipal Waste are back a new album, Electrified Brain, due out July 1 via Nuclear Blast. It's their seventh studio album and their first in five years, the follow-up to 2017's Slime and Punishment, and they recorded it in Philly with producer Arthur Rizk. "We’re not writing any love ballads to sell records," vocalist Tony Foresta says. "We’re just doing what we’ve always done since the band started—and that’s try to write loud, fast, and ripping hardcorepunkmetal. We hope you walk away with some bloody ears, blown speakers, pissed off parents, black eyes, and a healthy distrust of authority."

You can definitely hear that coming through in lead single "Grave Dive," which Tony says is "in the vein of songs like 'Headbanger Face Rip' and 'Wave of Death.' It’s an inspirational song for our fans to cause bodily harm to themselves, but in a loud and healthy way, of course." Listen below.

Municipal Waste will be on tour in the US and Europe throughout 2022 in support of Electrified Brain. See all dates below.

MUNICIPAL WASTE - ELECTRIFIED BRAIN TRACKLIST

1. Electrified Brain

2. Demoralizer

3. Last Crawl

4. Grave Dive

5. The Bite

6. High Speed Steel

7. Thermonuclear Protection

8. Blood Vessel - Boat Jail

9. Crank The Heat

10. Restless and Wicked

11. Ten Cent Beer Night

12. Barreled Rage

13. Putting On Errors

14. Paranormal Janitor

MUNICIPAL WASTE: 2022 TOUR

Apr 1 - Denton, TX - Rubber Gloves

Apr 2 – Del Valle, TX – The Austin Motocross Park

May 13 - Reno, NV - Virginia Street Brewery

May 14 - Turlock, CA - Dazed on the Green

May 15 - Santa Cruz, CA - Catalyst

May 16 - Bend, OR - Midtown Ballroom/Domino

May 17 - Seattle, WA - El Corazon

May 18 - Portland, OR - Bossanova Ballroom

Sep 8 - Cave-In-Rock, IL - Full Terror Assault

Sep 8-11 - Alton, VA - Blue Ridge Rock Festival

Sep 27 - Birmingham, UK - O2 Academy *

Sep 29 - Manchester, UK - Manchester Academy *

Sep 30 - Glasgow, UK - O2 Academy *

Oct 1 - Newcastle, UK - O2 City Hall *

Oct 3 - Leeds, UK - O2 Academy *

Oct 4 - Nottingham, UK - Rock City *

Oct 6 - Bristol, UK - O2 Academy *

Oct 8 - London, UK - Brixton Academy *

Oct 10 - Brussels, BE - Ancienne Belgique *

Oct 11 - Tilburg, NL - Poppodium 013 *

Oct 13 - Paris, FR - Bataclan *

Oct 14 - Oberhausen, DE - Turbinenhalle *

Oct 15 - Leipzig, DE - Werk 2 *

Oct 17 - Copenhagen, DK - Vega Main Hall *

Oct 18 - Göteborg, SE - Restaurang Trägårn *

Oct 19 - Stockholm, SE - Annexet *

Oct 21 - Oulu, FI - Tapahtumakeskus Tullisali *

Oct 22 - Turku, FI - Logomo Kitchen *

Oct 23 - Tallinn, EE - Tallinna Kultuurikatel *

Oct 25 - Warsaw, PL - Klub Stodola *

Oct 26 - Frankfurt, DE - Batschapp *

Oct 27 - Stuttgart, DE - LKA Longhorn *

Oct 29 - Brno, CZ - Sono Centrum *

Oct 31 - Budapest, HU - Babra Negra *

Nov 1 - Zagreb, HR - Culture Factory *

Nov 2 - Vienna, AT - Arena *

Nov 4 - Milan, IT - Alcatraz *

Nov 5 - Zurich, CH - Komplex 457 *

* - w/ Anthrax