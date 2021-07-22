Municipal Waste, Crowbar, Skeletal Remains & Dead Heat announce fall tour

Here's a very stacked tour of punk-infused metal bands: Municipal Waste, Crowbar, Skeletal Remains, and Dead Heat. Things kick off in Indianapolis in early November before hitting Brooklyn, Boston, Hampton, Pittsburgh, Cleveland, Detroit, and more and wrapping up in Grand Rapids later that month.

The Brooklyn show happens November 16 at Warsaw. Tickets for that show go on sale Friday (7/23) at 10 AM. All dates are listed on the tour flier below.

Municipal Waste also open part of Circle Jerks' tour.