MUNYA announces debut album ‘Voyage To Mars’ (watch “Cocoa Beach” video)

Montreal artist MUNYA (real name: Josie Boivin) has announced her debut album, Voyage to Mars, which will be out November 5 via Luminelle Recordings. Made entirely in her apartment during lockdown, the album explores some of Boivin's favorite subjects. “I love space. I love aliens. I love thinking that we’re not alone in this big strange universe,” says Josie of the album's title, which specifically an homage to filmmaker Georges Méliès' Le Voyage dans la Lune. “Those things give me hope.”

The first single from the album is "Cocoa Beach," which is named for the seaside town near Cape Canaveral in Florida. It's a hooky, slippery funk/synthpop number, and Josie says, “'Cocoa Beach' is a song about being fearless, about finding your inner force and embracing failure as your path to happiness. It’s about pushing yourself over your limits and accomplishing the impossible through sheer force of will. It takes courage, dedication and many failures to reach your dreams...and that is the origin story of MUNYA.”

The playful video, co-directed by MUNYA and Ashley Benzwie, has fun with the themes of the album and has Josie hanging out and doing beachy things with an extra-terrestrial. Watch the video below.

Tracklist:

1. Maracuya

2. Boca Chica

3. Tonight Tonight

4. Cocoa Beach

5. Pour Toi

6. Voyage

7. Life Is A Dream

8. America

9. Dove

10. Captain Ron

11. Perfect Day

12. Tresor