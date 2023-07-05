MUNYA announces new album, pays tribute to Giorgio Moroder on “Un Deux Trois”

Montreal artist MUNYA (Josie Boivin) has announced a new album, Jardin, which will be out October 13 via Luminelle. She co-produced the album with Kainalu and says, “This album is about the people who raised me, the people who inspire me, those who made me the artist I am today,”

The first single from the album is lush disco number "Un Deux Trois," which comes with a video shot in NYC and directed by Otium. "MUNYA has always paid homage to Giorgio Moroder; I referenced him as early as 2018 when I released my first song," Boivin says. "This song is a tribute to him and the music he’s inspired, like Daft Punk’s incredible 'Giorgio by Moroder.' When Daft Punk broke up after 28 years, I was devastated, because they were among my favorite artists. You can hear Moroder’s influence throughout Jardin, but this song is specifically for Daft Punk and all those who have loved Moroder’s music. He’s contributed so much to my career as an artist as he did theirs. Plus, the world needs more music like Daft Punk and Giorgio Moroder."

You can watch the "Un Deux Trois" video and check out the album's opening song, "Hello Hi," below.

attachment-MUNYA Jardin album art loading...

JARDIN

Hello Hi

Nuit Blanche

Nelly

Bizarre Love Triangle

Sweety

Koko

Caramel (mon coeur s’ouvre à toi)

Once Again feat. Kainalu

Un Deux Trois

Every Morning

Vanilla