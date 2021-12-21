MUNYA tells us about her favorite albums of 2021

Jessie Boivin released Voyage to Mars, her debut album as MUNYA, back in November which is a loose concept album about the space program and colonizing the Red Planet, all set to her brand of ye-ye inflected synthpop. It's a very fun album that straddles the line between the '60s, the '80s and now and if you haven't given it a spin you can do so below.

We asked Jessie for her list of favorite albums of the year, including a few fellow Canadians, artists who have regularly shown up on these lists and some outliers too. Check out her Top 10 Albums of 2021, complete with commentary, below.

MUNYA'S TOP 10 ALBUMS OF 2021

1) Andy Shauf - Wilds

I was waiting impatiently for a new album for Andy Shauf and I was super excited when he released Wilds. I remember when I first saw Andy in Quebec city in 2016, it was an intimate show and his voice was mesmerizing. Listening to his music is for me like drinking a latte on a snowy day.

2) Charlotte Cardin - Phoenix

I met Charlotte when I opened for her in Sudbury. Her voice, her charisma, her presence on stage blew my mind. She is an amazing artist and such a friendly person. I listened to this album a lot this year.

3) Sam Evian - Time To Melt

I love this album. The song "Time To Melt" is one of my favorites of 2021, really inspiring album for me.

4) Dameer - For We Are Distant

Love the guitar and synth tones, the production, and the effects on the vocals. Favorite song on the album: "Michelle"

5) Hether - Sticky Thumb

I discovered this band a couple months ago and since then I’ve been listening to their new album on repeat.

6) Homeshake - Under the Weather

Note, I recommended to listen to this album at night with a glass of red wine, the vibe they bring is always unique and this album is no exception.

7) Snail Mail - Valentine

I love this album, and it has been tiding me over until I can see them live again, hope she gets better soon!

8) Inner Wave - Apoptosis

These guys are so talented, this album is groovy and the basslines are so infectious.

9) Men I Trust - Untourable Album

I might be the #1 fan of Men I Trust, they have yet to release a song that I don’t love! When I listen to the album it's like eating like caramel while dancing on a cloud.

10) Badbadnotgood - Talk Memory

These guys are so talented, been listening to this album a lot over last few weeks!