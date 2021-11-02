MUNYA tells us about the outer space influences on new LP (listen to “Voyage”)

MUNYA, aka Montreal's Josie Boivin, will release her debut album, Voyage to Mars, on Friday. The album is a pop music exploration of one of Josie's favorite subjects: outer space and setting foot on Mars. She's just shared the video for "Voyage," a frothy, disco-y song that she says is "about willing your seemingly impossible-to-achieve dreams to come true...like building a ship and traveling to space to meet up with an old friend on Mars.” That's what the video, that she co-directed with Ashley Benzwie, is about too, and you can watch that below.

Josie made us a list of space and sci-fi themed art that helped inspire Voyage to Mars, including movies, TV shows, books, albums and more. Read that, along with her commentary, below.

MUNYA - SPACE & SCI-FI INSPIRATIONS BEHIND VOYAGE TO MARS

La planète sauvage (Fantastic Planet) par René Laloux et Roland Topor.

The artwork and the soundtrack of this movie were a big influence for me. The film’s score was composed by Alain Goraguer who is a french jazz pianist who worked with Serge Gainsbourg and Nana Mouskouri. The music is very '70s, blending psychedelic, jazz and funk. The song "Déshominisation" was a big influence for my songs, especially "Maracuya."

The movie Le Voyage Dans La Lune by Georges Méliès.

I am fascinated by this movie from 1902 that was inspired by Jules Verne’s novel ‘From the Earth to the Moon’. In 1902, it was unimaginable that one day we could go to the moon and I feel that today in 2021 we are experiencing the same feeling but with Mars.

Star Wars

The Star Wars movies are obviously one of the reasons why I love space and spaceships. Unlike most people, I watched the original Star Wars movies a couple years ago and totally fell in love with them. The Empire Strikes Back is my favorite.

2001 : A Space Odyssey

I still don’t fully understand this movie, but every time i watch it I learn something new. The rebirth aspect at the end of the movie was quite inspirational for me, ironically it was actually a voyage from Mars to Earth!

The Expanse (TV SHOW)

It took me a while to warm up to this, but once I did it had me thinking about colonizing space and specifically Mars on a daily basis! Also the spaceships are amazing!

Independence Day

This was my first space movie, it sparked my imagination about everything "alien," and I have been scared / fascinated ever since.

Interstellar

Another great film that got my brain juices thinking about what it would take to get space (a whole lot of math).

The book The Observer's Book of Astronomy by Patrick Moore

I found this book at a thrift store in Montreal a couple years ago. It’s a tiny book (the size of my wallet) that I can carry everywhere I go. I love reading about stars and constellations. I’m fascinated by the fact that when you look at the sky, you look at the past.

Knights in White Satin by Giorgio Moroder

I’ve said it for my first EPs and it is still accurate for my debut album, Knights in White Satin by Giorgio Moroder is one of the albums that influenced me the most. The groovy bass lines blending with the synths and drums on this album blow my mind everytime I listen to it.

Starship (SpaceX)

I am inspired by Gwynne Shotwell (look her up) and all of the SpaceX team almost on a daily basis. Just watching one of those beauties fly, belly flop, and then land (sometimes explode) is just awe inspiring. I believe we should look to the stars for inspiration and that the technology we create to get us there will in fact help save our planet and inspire future scientists (kids) to save us, just like the Space Race in the 60’s did! It would be my greatest honor if one day someone listens to Voyage to Mars on an actual Voyage to Mars on a Starship!

--