Mura Masa announces new LP ‘Demon Time,’ shares song ft. Pa Salieu & Skillibeng

Mura Masa has announced his third album, Demon Time, due September 16 via Universal (pre-order). The album features his recent single "bbycakes" ft. Lil Uzi Vert, PinkPantheress, and Shygirl, and it also features the just-released "blessing me," which has vocals by UK rapper Pa Salieu and dancehall singer/rapper Skillibeng. It's a catchy multi-genre song and you can hear it below. The album also features slowthai, Channel Tres, Lil Yachty, Erika de Casier, Leyla, BAYLI, and others. Full tracklist below too.

Tracklist

1. demon time (Feat. BAYLI)

2. bbycakes (Feat. Lil Uzi Vert, Shygirl, & PinkPantheress)

3. slomo (Feat. Tohji & Midas The Jagaban)

4. 2gether

5. up all week (Feat. Slowthai)

6. prada (i like it) (Feat. Leyla)

7. hollaback bitch (Feat. Channel Tres & Shygirl)

8. no ish (Feat. Lil Yachty & Unknown T)

9. blessing me (Feat. Pa Salieu & Skillibeng)

10. tonto (Feat. Isabella Lovestory)

11. e-motions (Feat. Erika de Casier)

12. blush (Feat. Leyla)

Mura Masa -- 2022 Tour Dates (Euro date format)

27/5 - Core Festival, Brussels, Belgium

3/6 - Love Saves The Day, Bristol

4/6 - AVA, Belfast, N.Ireland

96 - Primavera, Porto

12/6 - Best Kept Secret, Hilvarenbeek

25/6 - Glastonbury Festival, Somerset,

6/7 - Mad Cool Festival, Madrid

22/7 - Forum, Melbourne

23/7 - Enmore, Sydney

24/7 - Splendour Festival, Yelgun/Byron

27/7 - Town Hall (Elemental Nights), Auckland, New Zealand

31/7 - Fuji Rocks, Niigata, Japan

5/8 - Off Festival, Katowice

27/8 - All Points East, London, UK