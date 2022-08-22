Mura Masa announces US shows (Elsewhere Halloween/5 Year Anniversary party included)

Mura Masa is releasing his third album, Demon Time, in September, and he has some shows lined up supporting it. After a run of UK album release shows in September, he'll head to the US for a pair of dates in Los Angeles and NYC in October. See all dates below.

The NYC show is a special one, celebrating the 5th birthday of Bushwick venue Elsewhere on October 31. They're calling it "An immersive multi-media Halloween celebration" and the lineup, which is a full venue takeover, also features Riobamba and Tama Gucci (DJ set) in the Hall, babe2babe2babe, Fever Dream, and Sploofi b2b Meilgaarden in Zone One, and Laila Amira and Charlie Vinyl in the Loft. Tickets go on sale Friday, August 26 at noon, and you can also sign up for access to a presale.

MURA MASA: 2022 TOUR

SAT 27 AUG ALL POINTS EAST UK

SAT 02 SEP FALL IN LOVE FESTIVAL RO

SAT 17 SEP PRYZM KINGSTON UK

SUN 18 SEP THE BROOK SOUTHAMPTOM UK

MON 19 SEP HANGER 34 LIVERPOOL UK

TUE 20 SEP WARDROBE LEEDS UK

MON 26 SEP VILLAGE UNDERGROUND LONDON UK

FRI 28 OCT PALLADIUM LOS ANGELES CA US

MON 31 OCT ELSEWHERE BROOKLYN NY US