NYHC vets Murphy's Law have announced their annual birthday boat bash for vocalist Jimmy G, a Rocks Off Cruise happening August 12 aboard The Cosmo. It's a late show, with 10:30 PM doors. OC Rippers open. Tickets go on sale today (6/29) at 12:30 PM.

Murphy's Law also open for the Adolescents in Garden Grove and San Diego in July, and they open for Rancid in Boston in September.